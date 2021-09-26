About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Doctors Perform Endoscopic Removal of Tumor Through Nose

by Colleen Fleiss on September 26, 2021 at 3:08 PM
Using 4K endoscopy system, endoscopic surgeons at the PGIMER have performed total removal of complex planum meningioma, adherent to neurovascular structures, through the nose of two patients.

The patients -- a 48-year-old male and a 46-year-old female -- were referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) with complaints of decreased vision.

Their MRI scans revealed planum meningioma of 3 cm size at the base of the skull, abutting critical vascular structures such as anterior cerebral and internal carotid arteries on both sides, as well as neural structures such as both optic nerves and pituitary stalk.

These tumors are usually operated on through open surgery, and the remaining part is treated with radiation. Over the last few years, simple tumours are being removed through the nose endoscopically by neurosurgeons teaming up with ENT surgeons.
Dhandapani chose the endonasal corridor, as the skull opening and brain retraction are avoided if operated through the nose. The team studied the patients in detail using CT angiography navigation and planned for endoscopy. A 4K endoscope system, installed recently in the Neurosurgery Department, was used for the purpose.

Compared to full HD, 4K system provides four times better resolution. The tumors were very firm and had to be dissected meticulously from the blood vessels of the brain, using angled endoscopes and could be finally removed totally through the nose.

Source: IANS
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
Can Adjusting Fatty Acid Intake Improve Mood in Bipolar Disorder Patients?
Insulin Resistance Doubles the Risk of Major Depressive Disorder
Auditory Tumor
