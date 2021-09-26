Doctors Perform Endoscopic Removal of Tumor Through Nose

Advertisement

These tumors are usually operated on through open surgery, and the remaining part is treated with radiation. Over the last few years, simple tumours are being removed through the nose endoscopically by neurosurgeons teaming up with ENT surgeons.Dhandapani chose the endonasal corridor, as the skull opening and brain retraction are avoided if operated through the nose. The team studied the patients in detail using CT angiography navigation and planned for endoscopy. A 4K endoscope system, installed recently in the Neurosurgery Department, was used for the purpose.Compared to full HD, 4K system provides four times better resolution. The tumors were very firm and had to be dissected meticulously from the blood vessels of the brain, using angled endoscopes and could be finally removed totally through the nose.Source: IANS