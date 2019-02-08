medindia

Doctors Extract 526 Teeth from 7-year-old Boy’s Jaw

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 2, 2019 at 6:10 AM Dental News
In a rare surgery, doctors have extracted an astounding 526 teeth from the mouth of a seven-year-old boy. The surgery was performed at Chennai's Saveetha Dental College and Hospital, doctors said.
"The parents first noticed the swelling when the boy was three years old. But they didn't bother much as the swelling wasn't much then and the boy did not cooperate with investigative procedures either.

"Later as swelling increased, the parents brought the boy to our hospital," said P.Senthilnathan, Professor -Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the hospital on Wednesday.

He said, an X-ray and CT-scan of the boy's lower right jaw showed a lot of rudimentary teeth following which the doctors decided on the surgery.

"We opened up the jaw after administering general anaesthesia and saw a bag/sack inside it. The sack, weighing about 200 grams, was carefully removed and was later found to contain 526 teeth -- small, medium and big sized," Senthilnathan said.

Though some were very tiny particles, the doctors said, they had the properties of teeth. It took five long hours for the doctors to remove all the minute teeth from the sack. "It was reminiscent of pearls in an oyster," the doctors said.

"The boy was normal three days after the surgery," said Pratibha Ramani, Professor and Head of the Department, Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology.

According to the doctors, this is the first ever case documented in the world in which in an individual has been found to have so many minute teeth.

Source: IANS

