medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hospital News

Doctors can Prevent Opioid Misuse If They Stick to Surgery Based Prescription Amount

by Rishika Gupta on  July 28, 2018 at 7:29 PM Hospital News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Doctors can prevent opioid misuse if they prescribe a particular number of pills for every specific surgery, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of American College of Surgeons.
Doctors can Prevent Opioid Misuse If They Stick to Surgery Based Prescription Amount
Doctors can Prevent Opioid Misuse If They Stick to Surgery Based Prescription Amount

"We changed how many opioids we dispense or prescribe to patients after laparoscopic cholecystectomy, which is performed for gallbladder removal," said lead study author Michael Englesbe, MD, FACS, a transplant surgeon in the department of surgery, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor. "As an unintended spillover consequence, the change had a significant impact on how we prescribe for other procedures."

The study noted that surgeons had been known to overprescribe opioids after operations, resulting in leftover pills that can sometimes be diverted for illegal use. Dr. Englesbe and coauthors set out to determine if prescribing guidelines for one specific operation would have an impact on reducing opioids prescribed for other surgical procedures. In a previous study, * Dr. Englesbe and coauthors described their recommendations for opioids after minimally invasive gallbladder removal: 15 tablets of hydrocodone/ acetaminophen 5/325 mg or 10 tablets of oxycodone 5 mg; along with encouraging the use of non-opioid pain medications such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen.

They found that after implementing the recommendation, opioid prescriptions also declined significantly for four other types of major operations--thyroidectomy or parathyroidectomy (removal of all or part of the thyroid gland), and laparoscopic, or minimally invasive, appendectomy (surgical removal of the appendix), inguinal hernia repair, and sleeve gastrectomy (a weight-loss operation in which a portion of the stomach is removed).

The study involved reviews of 1,158 patient charts, 558 who had operations before the opioid recommendations were implemented and 600 over 10 months afterward to compare surgeons' prescribing behavior. For sleeve gastrectomy, the most extensive operation, the average prescription after surgery went from around 89 pills before the recommendations to around 58 afterward, about a 35 percent reduction.

The reductions for the other operations were more significant: about 43 percent for hernia repair (37 pills before to 21 after); and 50 percent or more for appendectomy (35 to 17 pills) and thyroidectomy/parathyroidectomy (16 to 8 pills). The prescriptions were measured in oral morphine equivalents, with 100 OMEs equal to about 20 pills of hydrocodone/acetaminophen 5/325 mg.

Dr. Englesbe explained why the researchers chose these four operations: "These procedures are not usually performed to treat pain, so there is an expectation that patients will have the procedure and essentially recover relatively quickly, and they are relatively straightforward elective operations that are commonly done across Michigan and throughout the United States."

Despite the reduction in prescribing, patients requested refills after only minimally invasive appendectomy. Prescriptions for non-opioid analgesics also increased significantly for two procedures. For the four procedures across the entire study population, the revised recommendations resulted in roughly 10,000 fewer pills entering the community. On average, that equals about 17 fewer pills per patient.

"These findings are relevant to any surgeon," Dr. Englesbe said. "Every surgeon, no matter what specialty or procedure they do, dentists included, needs to be thoughtful about how they prescribe opioids and be realistic that overprescribing can really have some devastating complications."

Since the original recommendations for opioids after gallbladder removal, the Michigan Surgical Quality Collaborative and Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network have developed recommendations for 17 other procedures, including three types of hysterectomy, breast biopsy, and mastectomy. The recommendations are reviewed quarterly and updated as needed, Dr. Englesbe said, and will soon include some dental procedures. The recommendations are available at https://opioidprescribing.info.

"Some patients do not do well with opioids, and we as providers need to be very thoughtful while we give the best pain care possible but at the same time also make sure it's the safest pain care," Dr. Englesbe said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Related Links

Vigilant Prescription of Opioid Pills for Pain Management: Study

Vigilant Prescription of Opioid Pills for Pain Management: Study

Opioid use during the last day in the hospital could determine how many opioid pills surgical patients take once they go home, suggests new study.

EDM Parties: Hot Spot for Opioid Misuse

EDM Parties: Hot Spot for Opioid Misuse

Electronic dance music (EDM) partiers are turning to opioids like heroin to get high, revealed researchers. Opioid use has grown to epidemic proportions in the US.

Low-Dose Ketamine can be a Safe Opioid Alternative for Acute Pain

Low-Dose Ketamine can be a Safe Opioid Alternative for Acute Pain

Low-dose ketamine is as effective as opioids to control acute pain in the emergency department which prevents drug misuse among patients.

Duration of Treatment Linked With Opioid Misuse

Duration of Treatment Linked With Opioid Misuse

Prescribing higher opioid doses for shorter durations may be a more effective way to treat pain after surgery.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Drug Detox Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is power-packed with healthful plant chemicals and antioxidants that provide astonishing ...

 Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine is a safe and effective drug that is prescribed for prevention of malaria caused by ...

 Ivosidenib - Drug Information

Ivosidenib - Drug Information

Ivosidenib tablets are used to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the bone marrow and blood ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...