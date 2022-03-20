Doctors at Hyderabad Hospital Remove Hairball from Omani Girl

Advertisement

The girl was initially taken to hospital after complaining of pain and swelling in her stomach, as well as loss of appetite and weight loss. Preliminary diagnosis through ultrasound and CT scan showed an unidentified lump in the stomach.Dr TLVD Prasad Babu, Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon, led a team of three doctors in the operation to remove the huge bezoar at Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad."We performed UGI Endoscopy and detected a ball of hair in her stomach. The entire stomach was filled with hair. The hair could have extended from the stomach into the small intestine. We have operated through laparoscopy to remove gastro trichobezoar. The patient was progressing well with dietary advice," said Dr Prasad Babu.Followed by an oral liquid diet as instructed by doctors, the patient was able to walk on the next day of the surgery. She was discharged from the hospital on the third day after the surgery.Source: IANS