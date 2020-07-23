Doctor Dies Battling Covid-19

In April, the Delhi government had announced compensation of Rs 1 crore for health worker's families if they die while dealing with coronavirus cases.
After Ali's demise, the family has sought compensation, asserting that contractual workers are not provided with help despite being at the forefront in the fight against the disease.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to twitter and said, "Dr. Javed Ali and all the doctors offer their services during this crisis by betting on their lives. He was serving on contract."
She further demanded, "It is time to stand with the families of these martyrs. The government should help Dr. Javed's family in every way possible."
Source: IANS