July 23, 2020
Doctor Dies Battling Covid-19
After battling for three weeks with the coronavirus disease, a 42-year-old doctor employed at Delhi's National Health Mission took his last breath.

Dr. Javed Ali had tested positive for coronavirus on June 24, was hospitalised and kept on ventilator in the last ten days. The contractual doctor is survived by his wife and two children.

In April, the Delhi government had announced compensation of Rs 1 crore for health worker's families if they die while dealing with coronavirus cases.


After Ali's demise, the family has sought compensation, asserting that contractual workers are not provided with help despite being at the forefront in the fight against the disease.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to twitter and said, "Dr. Javed Ali and all the doctors offer their services during this crisis by betting on their lives. He was serving on contract."

She further demanded, "It is time to stand with the families of these martyrs. The government should help Dr. Javed's family in every way possible."

Source: IANS

