About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Do You Wanna Live Longer? Say 'No' to Smoking

by Hannah Joy on April 16, 2022 at 2:57 PM
Font : A-A+

Do You Wanna Live Longer? Say 'No' to Smoking

Smoking can reduce your lifespan and having wealth may not reduce the death risk, reports a study by researchers at Georgetown University and the University of California, Riverside.

"Our results suggest that even if wealth has a causal effect on mortality, it cannot compete with the impact of smoking. If you want to live longer, you better avoid the cancer sticks," said corresponding author Dana Glei, a senior research investigator at Georgetown University's Center for Population and Health.

Advertisement


The new study finds that the percentage of Americans surviving from age 65 to 85 was 19 percentage points higher for someone with at least $300,000 in wealth than for those with no assets. But there was a 37 percentage point difference between those who never smoked and current smokers. Due to how the data was collected, wealth was measured in 1995 dollars. $300,000 is the equivalent of $558,000 today.

The wealth-related disparity in mortality was larger than the disparities in education, occupation, income, or childhood socioeconomic status. But smoking made the greatest difference among all factors.
Advertisement

"Our finding further confirmed that smoking shortens our lives and that abstaining from smoking might be cheaper and more effective for living longer," said Chioun Lee, an assistant professor of sociology at UC Riverside.

Glei, along with Lee and Maxine Weinstein, a professor at Georgetown University, used data from 6,320 participants in the Midlife in the United States, or MIDUS, study funded by the National Institute on Aging to examine the effects of childhood socioeconomic status, education, occupation, income, wealth, and smoking history on mortality for adults aged 20-92 years old.

In fully adjusted models—which also controlled for age, sex, race, marital status, health insurance coverage, employment status, and numerous health-related measures—the researchers found that wealth outpaced all other measures of socioeconomic status associated with living past age 65.

Mortality declined at higher levels of wealth, but wealth above $500,000 (in 1995 dollars) yielded no further mortality benefit. This amount is the equivalent of more than $925,000 today.

"We already know having a good education, a well-paid job, and extra savings are critical factors that help us live longer and stay healthier. Among education, occupation, income, and wealth, we found that wealth seems to be most important for longevity. However, beyond a certain amount, additional wealth may not yield extra years of life," said Lee.

For smokers, however, the picture was much grimmer. Above age 65, the mortality rate among current smokers was three times higher than never-smokers. Former smokers had significantly lower mortality than current smokers, but slightly higher mortality than never-smokers.

"Health care practitioners cannot modify their patient's wealth, but they should continue to discourage smoking. Wealth may be associated with longevity, but just don't smoke," said Glei.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
Mental Health Secrets of Ramadan Fasting
Mental Health Secrets of Ramadan Fasting
Evaluating the Difference Between Postpartum Psychosis and Depression
Evaluating the Difference Between Postpartum Psychosis and Depression
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Smoking Linked to a Higher Risk of Bone Fractures
Smoking Linked to a Higher Risk of Bone Fractures
Due to certain lung-related risk factors, people who smoke are at higher risk of bone fractures, ......
Researchers Set on Solving The Smoking Problem
Researchers Set on Solving The Smoking Problem
New method to support long-term smokers to quit will be tested in Adelaide this year, building on a ...
Smoking Increases COVID-19 Severity and Associated Death Risk
Smoking Increases COVID-19 Severity and Associated Death Risk
A first study of its kind based on observational and genetic data explored the relationship between ...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients Find a Doctor Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Iron Intake Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Color Blindness Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Drug - Food Interactions

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE