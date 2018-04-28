Do You Have High Blood Pressure? Drinking Kefir can Lower BP

Font : A- A+



Drinking fermented probiotic milk beverage, kefir, may have a positive effect on blood pressure by promoting communication between the gut and brain. Kefir is known to help maintain the balance of good bacteria in the digestive system, finds a recent study.

Do You Have High Blood Pressure? Drinking Kefir can Lower BP



After nine weeks of kefir supplementation, the treated rats had lower levels of endotoxins -- toxic substances associated with disruption in the cells --, lower blood pressure and improved intestinal permeability when compared with the untreated group.



‘Probiotic milk beverage, kefir can help lower blood pressure levels.’ In addition, kefir supplementation restored the natural balance of four different bacteria in the gut and of an enzyme in the brain essential for normal nervous system function, suggesting that the nervous and digestive systems work together to reduce hypertension, the results showed.



"Our data suggests that kefir antihypertensive-associated mechanisms involve gut microbiota-brain axis communication during hypertension," said the researchers including Mirian Silva-Cutini, of Auburn University in Alabama, US.



The findings will be presented at American Physiological Society's (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2018 in San Diego.



Previous research has shown that an imbalance in the gut's colony of bacteria (microbiota) may cause high blood pressure in some people.



Similarly, probiotics -- live bacteria supplements that are beneficial to the digestive system -- have been found to lower blood pressure, but the mechanisms by which this occurs are unclear.



For the study, the team studied three groups of rats -- treated, untreated and control -- to determine how kefir reduces high blood pressure (hypertension).







Source: IANS Advertisement After nine weeks of kefir supplementation, the treated rats had lower levels of endotoxins -- toxic substances associated with disruption in the cells --, lower blood pressure and improved intestinal permeability when compared with the untreated group.In addition, kefir supplementation restored the natural balance of four different bacteria in the gut and of an enzyme in the brain essential for normal nervous system function, suggesting that the nervous and digestive systems work together to reduce hypertension, the results showed."Our data suggests that kefir antihypertensive-associated mechanisms involve gut microbiota-brain axis communication during hypertension," said the researchers including Mirian Silva-Cutini, of Auburn University in Alabama, US.The findings will be presented at American Physiological Society's (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2018 in San Diego.Previous research has shown that an imbalance in the gut's colony of bacteria (microbiota) may cause high blood pressure in some people.Similarly, probiotics -- live bacteria supplements that are beneficial to the digestive system -- have been found to lower blood pressure, but the mechanisms by which this occurs are unclear.For the study, the team studied three groups of rats -- treated, untreated and control -- to determine how kefir reduces high blood pressure (hypertension).Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: