Do You Experience Fatigue After Videoconferencing Meetings?

Workers regularly using video-conferencing platforms for meetings suffer increased levels of fatigue, reported study.



Following work-from-home orders issued by governments worldwide during the pandemic, many employees attended meetings virtually using technologies such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams, instead of meeting face-to-face.

Working through COVID-19: Videoconference Fatigue

The researchers derived the results through an analysis of a survey of 1,145 Singapore residents in full-time employment and who had indicated that they use videoconferencing apps frequently.