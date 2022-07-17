About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Do You Experience Fatigue After Videoconferencing Meetings?

by Colleen Fleiss on July 17, 2022 at 11:22 PM
Do You Experience Fatigue After Videoconferencing Meetings?

Workers regularly using video-conferencing platforms for meetings suffer increased levels of fatigue, reported study.

Following work-from-home orders issued by governments worldwide during the pandemic, many employees attended meetings virtually using technologies such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams, instead of meeting face-to-face.

Working through COVID-19: Videoconference Fatigue

The researchers derived the results through an analysis of a survey of 1,145 Singapore residents in full-time employment and who had indicated that they use videoconferencing apps frequently.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome


Information about Chronic fatigue syndrome, or yuppie flu, which is a complex disorder, characterized by extreme fatigue, that seems to affect Americans more than AIDS, multiple sclerosis /lung cancer
The researchers from the NTU Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information (WKWSCI) and its Centre for Information Integrity and the Internet (IN-cube), published their findings in the journal Computers in Human Behavior Reports in June 2022.

Source: Eurekalert
Top Foods to Beat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Top Foods to Beat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome


Suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome? Find out what foods can help you deal with the symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome.
Chronic Fatigue Symptom Evaluation

Chronic Fatigue Symptom Evaluation


The causes of chronic fatigue are quite diverse, and vary from simple overexertion to heart disease and cancer.
Quiz on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Quiz on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome


Do you always feel tired despite all your tests coming normal? You could be suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on this condition.
