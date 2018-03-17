medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Do Women Choose Effective Birth Control Methods?

by Hannah Joy on  March 17, 2018 at 3:18 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Women tend to choose more effective and long-term birth control methods when cost is not an issue, reveals a new study.
Do Women Choose Effective Birth Control Methods?
Do Women Choose Effective Birth Control Methods?

Since the Affordable Care Act (ACA) took away the sometimes hefty, up-front cost of long-acting, reversible contraceptives such as implants and intra-uterine devices, more women have been choosing them to prevent pregnancy, according to Penn State College of Medicine researchers.

Privately insured women have also been using more birth control overall since the ACA contraceptive coverage mandate went into effect in 2013. The mandate requires most private health insurance plans to cover all Food and Drug Administration-approved contraceptive methods without cost-sharing.

Results of the College of Medicine study, which analyzed national insurance claim data from privately insured women ages 13 to 45 through 2014, were published today in the journal Women's Health Issues.

The study is one of the first to show patterns in the type of contraception used since the ACA mandate.

Ashley Snyder, assistant professor of medicine at the College of Medicine and lead author of the study, said her team thought it was important to show what a difference the ACA legislation has made in improving women's access to contraception.

"We were able to demonstrate not only that women spent significantly less money out of pocket on birth control, but also that there was increased use of the most effective methods, possibly due to removal of the cost barrier," she said.

Snyder said the study results are especially important in the wake of the Trump administration's efforts to increase exemptions to the contraceptive coverage mandate for employers.

"For now, that seems to have settled," she said. "But this is something that is a constant target, so it's important for us to highlight how essential this health benefit is for women."

Carol Weisman, distinguished professor of public health sciences and obstetrics and gynecology at the College of Medicine and co-author of the study, said it's too soon to know the public health effects of the legislation, but studies have shown that better access to contraception decreases the rate of unwanted pregnancies.

"Forty-five percent of all pregnancies in the United States are unintended," she said. "It is sound public health policy to reduce that rate and its negative outcomes." The study did not include women who have Medicaid or uninsured women.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Condoms And Contraception

Condoms And Contraception

Condoms are an effective form of contraception. Condoms have been used for the past 400 years. They have been one of the most popular methods of contraception since the 19th century.

Intrauterine Device

Intrauterine Device

An intrauterine device is a long-acting birth control coil inserted into a women's uterus to prevent pregnancy. It is a safe and effective birth control method.

Ovulation

Ovulation

Ovulation is the time when an egg or ovum is released by female ovary, usually midway during the menstrual cycle. The ovulation calendar helps to calculate the time of ovulation.

Birth Control Patch

Birth Control Patch

A birth control patch is a new method of contraception for women for once weekly external application and contains both estrogen and progesterone.

More News on:

Vasectomy Birth Control Patch 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders are collectively known as ''Somnipathy.'' There are over 70 different medically ...

 Health Facts on Abortion

Health Facts on Abortion

Unintended pregnancies are very common these days, and so one in about four pregnant women go for ...

 Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness is a feeling of being faint or unsteady whereas Vertigo is a feeling that you or your ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...