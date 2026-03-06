REGISTER
Do Weighted Vests Strengthen Bones While You Move?

by Dr. Himanshi Porwal on Mar 6 2026 4:49 PM

Weighted vests may help protect bone density during weight loss in older adults—but the benefit appears only when people stay upright and active.

Wearing a weighted vest during weight loss may help protect bone density, but only if you spend time standing or walking rather than sitting.
A new study suggests the bone benefits of these vests appear when people remain upright and active, allowing the added weight to stimulate bone strength.

It’s encouraging news for people trying to lose weight safely, especially older adults who want to drop pounds without losing bone or muscle mass (1 Trusted Source
Does time spent upright moderate the influence of a weighted vest on change in bone mineral density during weight loss among older adults? A secondary analysis of the INVEST in bone health randomized controlled trial

Go to source).

The study, “Does time spent upright moderate the influence of a weighted vest on change in bone mineral density during weight loss among older adults,” appears in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Aging.

Weighted vests are wearable fitness vests fitted with small weights that add extra load to the body during daily activities or exercise. They are often used to increase workout intensity or simulate body weight that may have been lost during weight reduction.

Weighted vests can provide an external load equal to the amount of weight lost. Replacing that weight by wearing a vest can:
  • Help the body prevent metabolic slowdown
  • Assist with weight loss maintenance.
  • Preserve muscle and bone
Researcher Jason Fanning, lead author of the study and associate professor of health and exercise science, analyzed data from Wake Forest University’s INVEST in Bone Health for this study.

The randomized, controlled trial led by Wake Forest colleague Kristen Beavers looked at whether wearing a weighted vest could help preserve bone mineral density during one year of weight loss. Participants were divided into three groups, and the weighted vest group wore the vest at least eight hours each day.

Does Spending More Time Upright Improve Bone Density With a Weighted Vest?

Researchers analyzed how the amount of time participants spent standing or stepping influenced bone mineral density while using a weighted vest during weight loss.

What Fanning found:
  • Weighted vest plus weight loss group: More time spent standing or stepping yielded positive changes in bone mineral density.
  • Weight loss alone group: Standing or stepping more often showed negative changes in bone mineral density.
  • Weight loss plus resistance training group: Time spent upright didn’t influence bone mineral density.
Bone mineral density refers to the amount of minerals—mainly calcium—packed into bones. Higher density generally means stronger bones and lower fracture risk.

Can a Weighted Vest Strengthen Bones If You’re Mostly Sitting?

The researchers believe that spending more time upright exposes the wearer to more weight from the vest, thus reaping more benefits.

The positive changes in bone density in the weighted vest group were promising enough that the INVEST research team is designing a new study. It will explore whether encouraging people to move more often boosts a weighted vest’s effectiveness in preserving bone mass.

“If we're going to be putting vests on people, we need to train those people to be up and moving,” said Fanning, who also is a primary investigator in a current study looking at how movement affects pain from arthritis. “A vest can be a great tool. But, like any tool, it's not going to do the work for you."

Reference:
  1. Does time spent upright moderate the influence of a weighted vest on change in bone mineral density during weight loss among older adults? A secondary analysis of the INVEST in bone health randomized controlled trial - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/aging/articles/10.3389/fragi.2026.1729001/full)

Source-Frontiers in Aging

