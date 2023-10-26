Do Schizophrenic & Psychosis Patients Face Higher COVID Mortality Risk?

Severe mental conditions, including schizophrenia and psychosis, increased the risk of death by 50% following COVID-19 infection when compared to those without severe mental illness.



In addition, the study discovered that individuals with multiple long-term health conditions (multi-morbidity) had an increased risk of dying from COVID-19 infection. For every additional long-term health condition, the risk of death rose by 6% for those with severe mental illness and 16% for those without.