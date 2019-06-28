medindia

Do Photo Editing Apps, Selfie Filters Increase Your Desire for Cosmetic Surgery?

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 28, 2019 at 4:28 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Use of social media, photo editing apps and selfie filters are driving young people to get more cosmetic procedures, reports a new survey.
Do Photo Editing Apps, Selfie Filters Increase Your Desire for Cosmetic Surgery?
Do Photo Editing Apps, Selfie Filters Increase Your Desire for Cosmetic Surgery?

An online survey study suggests how people feel about cosmetic surgery may be associated with what social media and photo editing apps they use. Most of the 252 survey participants were white and women, with an average age of almost 25, and had not previously undergone any cosmetic surgeries.

Show Full Article

Self-esteem and acceptance of cosmetic surgery attitudes were measured. YouTube and WhatsApp social media users had lower self-esteem scores than nonusers, as did photo editing platforms users of VSCO and Photoshop.

Users of Tinder, Snapchat, and Snapchat filters had higher overall acceptance of cosmetic surgery scores. These findings could help to inform discussions between patients and physicians regarding the expectations and outcomes of cosmetic surgery.

However, the results aren't representative of most patients seeking cosmetic surgery because of the young age of survey participants.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie obsession or selfitis, an obsessive, uncontrollable urge to post self-taken photographs on social media may be a mental disorder needing treatment.

Botox

Botox injections, the fastest growing cosmetic procedures, are considered as the ultimate fountain of eternal youth.

Vampire Facial

Vampire facial or vampire facelift or platelet-rich plasma facial is a skin beauty treatment made popular by Kim Kardashian. A sample of your blood is drawn and the liquid portion or platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is injected into the skin by ...

Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors

Cosmetic surgeons can reshape your face and body with innovative techniques. Botox, face fillers, breast implants, rhinoplasty, liposuction, tummy tuck, vaginoplasty and hymenoplasty to name a few.

Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You

Is there anyone in this world who fails to be swayed by the magic of youth? None, for when youth explodes joyously all Nature smiles!

Nail Biting

Nail biting can occur as a result of anxiety, boredom, or imitating others. It is usually observed in children and progressively reduces in adults. Nail biting can cause skin infections around the nail and may damage teeth.

More News on:

Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors Cosmetics Mineral Makeup Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder Nail Biting 

What's New on Medindia

Diet During Jaundice

Women Who are Early Risers Have Lower Risk of Breast Cancer

Neck Cracking
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive