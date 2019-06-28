Do Photo Editing Apps, Selfie Filters Increase Your Desire for Cosmetic Surgery?

Use of social media, photo editing apps and selfie filters are driving young people to get more cosmetic procedures, reports a new survey.

An online survey study suggests how people feel about cosmetic surgery may be associated with what social media and photo editing apps they use. Most of the 252 survey participants were white and women, with an average age of almost 25, and had not previously undergone any cosmetic surgeries.



‘Photo editing apps and selfie filters are leading millennials to get more facial cosmetic surgeries.’

Users of Tinder, Snapchat, and Snapchat filters had higher overall acceptance of cosmetic surgery scores. These findings could help to inform discussions between patients and physicians regarding the expectations and outcomes of cosmetic surgery.



However, the results aren't representative of most patients seeking cosmetic surgery because of the young age of survey participants.



