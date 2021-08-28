Do People With Autoimmune Disease Need an Extra COVID-19 Vaccine Dose?

‘A new clinical Trial will test pausing immunosuppressive medication can improve antibody response to COVID-19.’

An estimated 8% of Americans have an autoimmune disease, including a disproportionate number of people in the minority communities.. It is unclear whether this is attributable to the autoimmune disease, the immunosuppressive medications taken to treat it, or both.These recent findings also suggest thatThe new NIAID trial, called, initially will include people with one of five autoimmune diseases: multiple sclerosis, pemphigus, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus or systemic sclerosis.The immunosuppressive therapies commonly taken by people with these diseases have been associated with poor immune responses to vaccines. The study team will enroll approximately 600 participants ages 18 years and older at 15 to 20 sites nationwide.Participants must have had a negative or suboptimal antibody response to two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, all received prior to enrollment.Participants also must be taking one of three immunosuppressive therapies: mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) or mycophenolic acid (MPA); methotrexate (MTX); or B cell- depleting drugs.All participants will receive an extra dose of the same COVID-19 vaccine as they received originally. Then those participants who are taking MMF/MPA or MTX will be assigned at random either to continue taking their immunosuppressive medication without alteration or pause taking their medication for a short period before and after receiving the extra vaccine dose.The main goal of the study is to determine the proportion of participants who have a significantly better antibody response four weeks after receiving the extra vaccine dose than they did after their original vaccinations.Study participants will be followed for a total of 13 months. Preliminary results are expected in November 2021.Source: Medindia