Do People Really Want to be a Billionaire?

Up until now, researchers have struggled to find appropriate ways to decouple economic growth from damaging economic principles. Now though, a new study led by psychologists at the universities of Bath, Bath Spa and Exeter challenges the idea that unlimited wants are human nature, which could have important implications for the planet.Across nearly 8000 people from 33 countries spanning six continents, they surveyed how much money people wanted to achieve their 'absolutely ideal life'. In 86% of countries, most people thought they could achieve this with the US $10 million or less and in some countries as little as $1 million.Whilst these figures may still sound a lot, when considered that they represent a person's ideal wealth across their whole life they are relatively moderate. Expressed differently, the wealth of the world's single richest person, at over $200 billion, is enough for more than two hundred thousand people to achieve their 'absolutely ideal lives'.The researchers collected responses about ideal wealth from individuals in countries across all inhabited continents, including countries rarely used in cross-cultural psychology such as Saudi Arabia, Uganda, Tunisia, Nicaragua, and Vietnam. People with unlimited wants were identified in every country, but they were always in the minority.They found that