About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Do People Really Want to be a Billionaire?

by Hannah Joy on June 18, 2022 at 7:57 AM
Font : A-A+

Do People Really Want to be a Billionaire?

People have 'unlimited wants' and are striving to accumulate as much wealth as they can is untrue, reveals a new study.

The long-held economic belief that people have unlimited wants has permeated economic thinking and government policies and has shaped much of modern society, including advertising and consumerism.

Managing Stress during Economic Recession

Managing Stress during Economic Recession


It is imperative to manage stress during economic recession. Look at the positive side; it is always followed by economic prosperity. So why worry!
Advertisement


But belief in this principle has also had dire consequences for the health of the planet. Striving to continually increase individual wealth, and pursuing unending economic growth, has come at a heavy cost. As wealth has increased, so too has resource use and pollution.

Up until now, researchers have struggled to find appropriate ways to decouple economic growth from damaging economic principles. Now though, a new study led by psychologists at the universities of Bath, Bath Spa and Exeter challenges the idea that unlimited wants are human nature, which could have important implications for the planet.
New Parents Spend More Money on Fresh Produce: Study

New Parents Spend More Money on Fresh Produce: Study


New parents from middle and high-income households often spend more money on fresh produce, finds a new study.
Advertisement

Across nearly 8000 people from 33 countries spanning six continents, they surveyed how much money people wanted to achieve their 'absolutely ideal life'. In 86% of countries, most people thought they could achieve this with the US $10 million or less and in some countries as little as $1 million.

Whilst these figures may still sound a lot, when considered that they represent a person's ideal wealth across their whole life they are relatively moderate. Expressed differently, the wealth of the world's single richest person, at over $200 billion, is enough for more than two hundred thousand people to achieve their 'absolutely ideal lives'.

The researchers collected responses about ideal wealth from individuals in countries across all inhabited continents, including countries rarely used in cross-cultural psychology such as Saudi Arabia, Uganda, Tunisia, Nicaragua, and Vietnam. People with unlimited wants were identified in every country, but they were always in the minority.

They found that those with unlimited wants tended to be younger and city-dwellers, who placed more value on success, power, and independence.

Unlimited wants were also more common in countries with greater acceptance of inequality and in countries that are more collectivistic: focused more on the group than individual responsibilities and outcomes.

For example, Indonesia, which is considered more collectivistic and accepting of inequality, had the most people with unlimited wants whilst the more individualistic and equality-concerned UK had fewer. However, there were anomalies like China, where few people had unlimited wants despite high cultural collectivism and acceptance of inequality.

Lead researcher, Dr Paul Bain from the Department of Psychology at the University of Bath (UK) explained: "The ideology of unlimited wants, when portrayed as human nature, can create social pressure for people to buy more than they actually want.

"Discovering that most people's ideal lives are actually quite moderate could make it socially easier for people to behave in ways that are more aligned with what makes them genuinely happy and to support stronger policies to help safeguard the planet."

Co-author, Dr Renata Bongiorno of the University of Exeter and also Bath Spa University (UK), added: "The findings are a stark reminder that the majority view is not necessarily reflected in policies that allow the accumulation of excessive amounts of wealth by a small number of individuals.

"If most people are striving for wealth that is limited, policies that support people’s more limited wants, such as a wealth tax to fund sustainability initiatives, might be more popular than is often portrayed."



Source: Eurekalert
Marriage & Money - Couples Who Share Finance are Happy

Marriage & Money - Couples Who Share Finance are Happy


A new study shows the link between pooling Finances and Relationship Satisfaction for couples.
Advertisement

Money May Not Buy Happiness – Holds True

Money May Not Buy Happiness – Holds True


Remarkably high levels of happiness or well-being were reported by people of low-income countries where money plays a minimal role.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
World Blood Donor Day 2022 -
World Blood Donor Day 2022 - "Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity"
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
View all
Recommended Reading
Acute Coronary SyndromeAcute Coronary Syndrome
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Indian Medical Journals Sanatogen Color Blindness Calculator The Essence of Yoga Noscaphene (Noscapine) Blood - Sugar Chart Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Daily Calorie Requirements

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close