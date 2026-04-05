Do Narcissistic Traits Always Harm Long-Term Relationships?

Is narcissism always harmful, or can some traits support stronger, more stable relationships over time?

Two Sides of Narcissism: Seeking Admiration vs Asserting Superiority

Study Challenges Assumptions About How Narcissists Affect Relationships Over Time

A new study from Michigan State University is reshaping how researchers understandDrawing on long-term data from more than 5,000 couples, the researchers followed participants for as long as six years. Individuals completed detailed surveys assessing two key aspects of narcissism—admiration, which reflects confidence and charm, and rivalry, which involves competitiveness and hostility.“Narcissists have two different ways to maintain their inflated positive self-perceptions,” said Gwendolyn Seidman, lead author of the study and associate professor in MSU’s Department of Psychology. “They can puff themselves up byPublished in thethe study found that narcissistic rivalry traits were consistently linked to lower relationship satisfaction for both partners, but contrary to earlier research, narcissistic admiration had no meaningful effect on either partner’s satisfaction.In addition, the study found that theThis suggests that long-term effects of narcissism on romantic relationships may unfold in ways that are more nuanced than previously thought.v The study also looked at couples who had been together for a year or less — and found that narcissistic traits showed no association with satisfaction at all.“People often assume that narcissists are charming at first but gradually damage their relationships over time. Our findings suggest that the reality may be more complicated,” said Seidman.“Perhaps there is some turning point in the relationship where things change and satisfaction nosedives or perhaps the ‘honeymoon’ phase with narcissists is longer. Another possibility is that the harm caused by narcissists doesn’t show up directly in their partners’ overall relationship satisfaction. For example, narcissists may gradually erode their partners’ self-esteem or sense of agency.”The researchers hope that by understanding how personality traits shape relationship experiences, clinicians and other researchers can better understand why some relationships struggle and how partners influence each other’s well-being over time.Source-Eurekalert