Do Language Used for Describing Weight Loss Goals Matter?

Advertisement

They found that in goal striving conversations, such as talking to a coach about efforts to pursue a goal,These results are among the first to identify individuals' language, which has not been studied much previously, as relevant and informative for understanding weight loss and dropout.Using analytical language, for example analyzing what's important and why predicts more weight loss and less program attrition on a digital weight loss program.On the other hand, using words that are more self-focused or present-focused like 'I' and 'me' predict less weight loss and more attrition.While these findings may be useful, the study did not examine other related variables, for example, the effects of education level or English proficiency on goal-setting language. Future studies should focus on the factors mediating the relationship between language and outcomes to confirm exactly why analytical language is helpful.Source: Medindia