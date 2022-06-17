About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Do Language Used for Describing Weight Loss Goals Matter?

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on June 17, 2022 at 11:30 PM
Font : A-A+

Do Language Used for Describing Weight Loss Goals Matter?

The analytical language was associated with greater weight loss success and a lower likelihood of attrition while setting a weight loss goal, according to a study published in the journal PLOS.

Obesity affects millions of individuals worldwide and is associated with a significantly increased risk for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Outcomes for behavioral interventions treating obesity vary widely, with some individuals dropping off the program before they receive the full intervention.

Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss

Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss


Trying to lose weight? Weight loss is not a race or a competition against time but a lifestyle modification. Try out some simple tips for losing weight in smart way.
Advertisement


Yet the factors contributing to attrition or weight loss are poorly understood. To better understand how language may affect weight loss and program attrition, researchers conducted a retrospective study of 1,350 Noom Weight - an app-based weight management program - users who paid to participate in a 16-week program.

How Do You Talk About Weight Loss?

Each participant set an initial goal and interacted with a coach to provide more detail about their weight loss goals. Researchers then analyzed the language using an automated text analysis program and calculated weight loss as well as weight loss and the dropout rate by analyzing program activity data.

They found that in goal striving conversations, such as talking to a coach about efforts to pursue a goal, analytical versus present-focused language was associated with greater weight loss and a lower likelihood of attrition.
Fast Diet - An Efficient Weight Loss Method

Fast Diet - An Efficient Weight Loss Method


Fast Diet, that may help you lose weight in one week, has become one of the most popular methods for weight loss these days. Would you like to give it a try?
Advertisement

These results are among the first to identify individuals' language, which has not been studied much previously, as relevant and informative for understanding weight loss and dropout.

Using analytical language, for example analyzing what's important and why predicts more weight loss and less program attrition on a digital weight loss program.

On the other hand, using words that are more self-focused or present-focused like 'I' and 'me' predict less weight loss and more attrition.

While these findings may be useful, the study did not examine other related variables, for example, the effects of education level or English proficiency on goal-setting language. Future studies should focus on the factors mediating the relationship between language and outcomes to confirm exactly why analytical language is helpful.



Source: Medindia
Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips

Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips


Losing weight can be more than ever challenging to many. NHS has planned up 12 easy steps to weight loss and improve the overall health in persons with obesity.
Advertisement

Obesity: Lift Weights to Lose Weight!

Obesity: Lift Weights to Lose Weight!


Lifting weight and aerobic exercise in a gym can help you lose weight. However, calorie intake must also be reduced.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
World Blood Donor Day 2022 -
World Blood Donor Day 2022 - "Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity"
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
View all
Recommended Reading
Body Mass Index Body Mass Index
Bulimia NervosaBulimia Nervosa
Diet Pills Diet Pills
Mediterranean DietMediterranean Diet
ObesityObesity
StutteringStuttering
The Cabbage DietThe Cabbage Diet
Zone DietZone Diet
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diet Pills Obesity The Cabbage Diet Zone Diet Mediterranean Diet Bulimia Nervosa The Macrobiotic Diet Height and Weight-Kids Body Mass Index Stuttering 

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Vent Forte (Theophylline) A-Z Drug Brands in India Sanatogen Diaphragmatic Hernia Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Iron Intake Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Drug Interaction Checker

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close