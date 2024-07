Do Friends of At-risk Youth Need Extra Support to Stay Mentally Strong?

‘Self-harm becomes a major public health concern as it affects 10-20 percent of young people aged between 11 and 25. #self_harm #MentalHealth #SuicidalThoughts’

Friends of at-risk youth may need additional support to improve their own mental well-being, suggests a new study.While much research rightly focuses on young people at risk and their families, friendships are rarely considered in research into self-harm, according to a new study from experts at the University of Birmingham.In an extensive literature review, the team set out to draw together all the research in this area to reach a better understanding of common themes around friendship and self-harm in young people.The study, published in, considers the experiences and perspectives of young people who self-harm, and of friends who find themselves in a position of supporting a young person who is self-harming ().Self-harm is considered a major public health concern, with between 10-20% of young people aged between 11 and 25 self-harming – a figure that has been steadily rising in recent years.During adolescence, peer relationships become increasingly important. Theare known to be crucial, but the nature, direction and strength of these is unclear. Our review shows thatHowever, this may have a knock-on impact on their friends’ wellbeing. A specific recommendation based on this review is that, when a young people disclose that their friend has self-harmed, the adults involved should also extend support to the young people who made the disclosure.Lead author on the paper, ESRC-funded PhD Delfina Bilello, of the University’s School of Psychology and Institute for Mental Health, said: “. Since this is often the time when young people start to spend more time with their friends and are most likely to confide in friends, it’s really important that we try to understand this dynamic, and the potential impact – whether positive or negative – on both sides of the friendship.”Key themes uncovered by the researchers included:The review identified that, as well as more likely to be supporters – and more likely to experience negative outcomes from this role. However, this could also be due in part to underreporting of these behaviors by men and by gender minorities.Although the study did not explicitly set out to evaluate interventions, a number of promising avenues were identified. These include school and community-based universal interventions around peer support and relationships, as well as postventions and interventions specifically aimed at bereaved friends and peers.Delfina Bilello added: “Our study offers robust justification for further work to identify and.”Source-Eurekalert