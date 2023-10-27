Do Endometriosis & Gastrointestinal Disorders Share Genetic Link?

There are genetic risk factors shared by endometriosis and common gastrointestinal illnesses such as peptic ulcer disease (PUD), gastric reflux disease (GORD), and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), highlighting the possibility that individuals with one ailment can also have the other.

‘Women with endometriosis are twice as likely to have an IBS diagnosis compared to women without the disease and 1.4 times more likely to have a diagnosis of GORD. #endometriosis #gastrointestinaldisorder #geneticrisk #irritableboweldisease’