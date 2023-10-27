Do Endometriosis & Gastrointestinal Disorders Share Genetic Link?

There are genetic risk factors shared by endometriosis and common gastrointestinal illnesses such as peptic ulcer disease (PUD), gastric reflux disease (GORD), and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), highlighting the possibility that individuals with one ailment can also have the other.
Advertisement
‘Women with endometriosis are twice as likely to have an IBS diagnosis compared to women without the disease and 1.4 times more likely to have a diagnosis of GORD. #endometriosis #gastrointestinaldisorder #geneticrisk #irritableboweldisease’
Tweet it Now
This new research was conducted by University of Queensland researchers and published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Evidence of shared genetic factors in the aetiology of gastrointestinal disorders and endometriosis and clinical implications for disease management
Go to source).
Endometriosis is a severe condition affecting 1 in 7 women caused by tissue that resembles the uterus lining growing outside the uterus.
Professor Montgomery and Dr. Mortlock worked with Dr. Fei Yang from IMB and colleagues at UQ's School of Public Health on genetic studies.
"We hope that this study will raise more awareness about the overlap of these conditions."
"Sufferers can find it difficult to distinguish the source of their pain leading to confusion or misdiagnosis and years of delay in treatment during which time the endometriosis can progress to more severe disease," Professor Montgomery said.
Endometriosis should be considered as a possible cause if a woman presents to her GP with abdominal pain and gastrointestinal symptoms.
"As our knowledge of risk factors for endometriosis increases, we hope to move closer to understanding how the disease develops and improve treatments and diagnosis," he said.
Reference :
Source: Eurekalert
Professor Montgomery and Dr. Mortlock worked with Dr. Fei Yang from IMB and colleagues at UQ's School of Public Health on genetic studies.
Shared Genetics Between Endometriosis & Gastrointestinal Diseases"This genetic finding supports the clinical observation of an increased incidence of gastrointestinal disorders in women with endometriosis," Professor Montgomery said.
Advertisement
"We hope that this study will raise more awareness about the overlap of these conditions."
"Sufferers can find it difficult to distinguish the source of their pain leading to confusion or misdiagnosis and years of delay in treatment during which time the endometriosis can progress to more severe disease," Professor Montgomery said.
Endometriosis should be considered as a possible cause if a woman presents to her GP with abdominal pain and gastrointestinal symptoms.
"As our knowledge of risk factors for endometriosis increases, we hope to move closer to understanding how the disease develops and improve treatments and diagnosis," he said.
Reference :
- Evidence of shared genetic factors in the aetiology of gastrointestinal disorders and endometriosis and clinical implications for disease management - (https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.10.20.22281201v1)
Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Women Health News
Initiating a healthy DASH diet in midlife is crucial for averting cognitive impairment in one's later years.
Pregnant women who acquire more weight than the current weight gain recommendations, have a higher risk of dying from diabetes or heart disease in the future.
A recent study provides evidence endorsing the Osteoboost's efficacy in alleviating the reduction in bone strength and density among postmenopausal women.
Medical experts recommend that women who encounter symptoms like urinary leakage during coughing or sneezing should promptly seek consultation with a urogynecologist.
Gut microbiota-influenced bowel habits and stress may affect the frequency and intensity of menopausal symptoms.