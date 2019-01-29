medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

Do Endocrine Disruptors Make You Fat?

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 29, 2019 at 5:18 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Endocrine disruptors have become a matter of huge health concern worldwide that causes metabolic diseases in humans. The EDCMET project has been initialized with the coordination of the University of Finland to study the metabolic effects of endocrine disruptors.
Do Endocrine Disruptors Make You Fat?
Do Endocrine Disruptors Make You Fat?

"The identification of these kinds of endocrine disruptors and their impact on bodily functions is a central aspect of the risk assessment of chemicals", says BfR President Professor Dr. Dr. Andreas Hensel, "and the reliable detection of these effects using validated methods therefore plays an essential role in drawing up legal regulations." In the context of the research project EDCMET, the researchers at the BfR will use cell culture systems and animal models to explore how chemicals affect fat and energy metabolism in liver cells. The aim of the EU project is to develop and validate test systems to the stage where they are suitable for the routine testing of chemicals in the field of regulatory toxicology.

Endocrine disruptors is the name given to compounds that disrupt the hormone-controlled signal pathways and negatively impact health. These substances are also suspected of involvement in the development of metabolic diseases such as obesity, fatty liver, high cholesterol levels in the blood and diabetes. There has been very little research conducted to date as to whether and by what route endocrine disruptors influence these metabolic processes. Consequently, no validated methods exist for the assessment of their metabolic effect.

The aim of the EU research project EDCMET is to develop validated in silico, in vitro and in vivo methods for the evaluation of the metabolic effects of endocrine disruptors. Experts from different disciplines are using a wide range of techniques, ranging from computer-assisted calculation methods, and cell culture systems to current animal models and the analysis of epidemiological data. Research will focus on energy and fat metabolism in terms of the path by which the receptors of the cells regulate these processes through their interaction with foreign substances.

EDCMET is being funded as part of the EU's Horizon 2020 research program (Grant Agreement No. 825762). It is one of the eight projects in the area of "new testing and screening methods for the identification of chemicals with endocrine effects". The EDCMET project involving scientific establishments from eight EU countries is coordinated by the A.I. Virtanen Institute of the University of Eastern Finland. In addition to conducting experimental work, the BfR will organize and coordinate the communication of scientific findings for expert circles, the national and international regulatory authorities, the stakeholders and the public at large.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar

Sugar in terms of caloric value is similar to starch, but in terms of metabolic effects, it is far different. It comes with a special payload.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Addison’s Disease

Do you know what Osama bin Laden and John F Kennedy have in common? They are both Addisonians!

Anabolic Steroids

Anabolic steroids can produce power- packed, adrenaline – pumping performances but they also reflect a saga of condemnation and shame.

Pheromones

Pheromones are the wonder chemicals that are known to significantly influence the love chemistry and sexual attraction between a man and woman.

Thyroid Cancer

“Shaped like a butterfly she sits within the neck,” that’s what an anonymous poet wrote about the thyroid gland but it can become cancerous and spread to other parts.

More News on:

Pheromones Addison’s Disease Anabolic Steroids Thyroid Cancer 

What's New on Medindia

Facial Nerve Decompression

Calcium Rich Foods

Reasons to Choose Herbal Tea over Black Tea
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive