Do Elimination Diets Really Help Kids With Eczema?

New research reveals that elimination diets provide only slight improvement for some children with eczema.

Nearly 50% of children with AD develop another allergic condition, like asthma or hay fever.

Parents of children with atopic dermatitis (eczema) sometimes consider elimination diets to lower food allergy risks.However, a new study reveals that elimination diets offer only slight improvement for AD symptoms, with mild lesion reduction observed in one-third of participants, that is being presented at this year’s American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Boston ().“Elimination diets aren’t recommended as a treatment for AD, according to guidelines from major allergy organizations,” says pediatric resident Nadia Makkoukdji, MD, lead author of the study.“For our study, parents of infants and children with AD completed a survey in a number of sites in a single health care system including the emergency department, allergy, dermatology, and general pediatrics clinic to gauge their perceptions of the effects of elimination diets on the development of food allergies.”298 parents completed the survey.The foods most frequently identified as triggers were milk (32%), tree nuts/seeds/peanuts (16%,) and eggs (11%).Among those who identified food triggers:The authors concluded that parents' understanding of AD and its dietary links significantly influenced their children's diets.Source-Eurekalert