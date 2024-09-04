About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Do Diabetic Drugs Affect Mental Health

by Dr. Navapriya S on Sep 4 2024 4:54 PM

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists are increasingly used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity. Concerns have been raised regarding suicide and self-harm linked to the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists.
A study to find suicidal risk among patients using GLP-1 receptor agonists in Sweden and Denmark was conducted(1 Trusted Source
GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use and Risk of Suicide Death

Go to source). The results of the study were published in JAMA Network .

The study analyzed data from 2,98,553 adults who began treatment with either GLP-1 receptor agonists or SGLT2 (sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors) inhibitors between 2013 and 2021. Over an average follow-up period of 2.5 years, researchers recorded 77 suicide deaths among GLP-1 receptor agonist users and 71 among those using SGLT2 inhibitors.

Incidence of Suicide Risk

The study found no marked difference in the risk of suicide between patients using GLP-1 receptor agonists and those using SGLT2 inhibitors. While there was a slight possibility of an increased risk, any potential rise in suicide cases was considered minimal. Overall, the research suggests that the absolute risk of suicide associated with GLP-1 receptor agonists remains very low.

Suicide deaths were rare among both drug users, suggesting that the absolute risk of suicide associated with GLP-1 receptor agonists is low.

Mental Health Outcomes

The study also examined the risk of other mental health issues, including self-harm, depression, and anxiety disorders:
  • GLP-1 receptor agonists were associated with a lower risk of self-harm compared to SGLT2 inhibitors.
  • No significant association was found between GLP-1 receptor agonist use and the onset of depression or anxiety-related disorders.
This provides reassurance to patients and healthcare providers about the safety of GLP-1 receptor agonists about suicide risk. The study offers reassurance regarding the safety of these medications, but researchers recommend further investigation.

Reference:
  1. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use and Risk of Suicide Death- (https:jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2823083)


