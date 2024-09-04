Do Diabetic Drugs Affect Mental Health

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists are increasingly used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity. Concerns have been raised regarding suicide and self-harm linked to the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists. A study to find suicidal risk among patients using GLP-1 receptor agonists in Sweden and Denmark was conducted(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use and Risk of Suicide Death
Go to source). The results of the study were published in JAMA Network .
Incidence of Suicide RiskThe study found no marked difference in the risk of suicide between patients using GLP-1 receptor agonists and those using SGLT2 inhibitors. While there was a slight possibility of an increased risk, any potential rise in suicide cases was considered minimal. Overall, the research suggests that the absolute risk of suicide associated with GLP-1 receptor agonists remains very low.
Suicide deaths were rare among both drug users, suggesting that the absolute risk of suicide associated with GLP-1 receptor agonists is low.
Mental Health OutcomesThe study also examined the risk of other mental health issues, including self-harm, depression, and anxiety disorders:
- GLP-1 receptor agonists were associated with a lower risk of self-harm compared to SGLT2 inhibitors.
- No significant association was found between GLP-1 receptor agonist use and the onset of depression or anxiety-related disorders.
Reference:
- GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use and Risk of Suicide Death- (https:jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2823083)
