by Angela Mohan on  March 1, 2021 at 12:20 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Common Antidepressants May not Raise the Risk of Stroke
SSRIS may not raise the risk of intracerebral hemorrhage among patients with depression, as per the study that will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 73rd Annual Meeting being held virtually April 17 to 22, 2021.

An intracerebral hemorrhage is when a blood vessel bursts in the brain sending blood into the surrounding tissue. The most common causes are high blood pressure and head trauma, but some studies have also suggested that SSRIs may increase a person's risk of this type of bleeding stroke.

"Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors work by preventing reabsorption of the chemical serotonin, which regulates mood, into the cells, making more of it available in the brain," said study author Mithilesh Siddu, M.D., of the University of Miami in Florida and member of the American Academy of Neurology.


"However, by interfering with serotonin, which also plays a role in blood clotting, SSRIs may increase the risk of bleeding. Therefore, to determine if these antidepressants increase the risk of bleeding strokes, we looked at a large population of people with stroke."

For the study, researchers identified 127,915 people who had a stroke between 2010 to 2019. A total of 17,009 people had been prescribed antidepressants prior to their stroke and the other 110,906 had never had an SSRI prescription.

Researchers found that 11% of people who had been prescribed antidepressants had an intracerebral hemorrhage, compared to 14% of the people who had not. After adjusting for other factors that could affect stroke risk, such as age, high blood pressure and diabetes, researchers found that people who took antidepressants were just as likely to have an intracerebral hemorrhage as people not taking such medications.

"These findings are important, especially since depression is common after stroke and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors are some of the first drugs considered for people," said Siddu. "More research is needed to confirm our findings and to also examine if SSRIs prescribed after a stroke may be linked to risk of a second stroke."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

How to Deal with a Stroke
Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.
READ MORE
Aphasia
Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.
READ MORE
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.
READ MORE
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE
Stroke
Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

Bell´s PalsyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseMitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve ReplacementCongenital Heart DiseaseStress and the Gender DivideStroke FactsStrokeHyperventilationAphasiaHow to Deal with a Stroke