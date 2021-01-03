Common Antidepressants May not Raise the Risk of Stroke

"However, by interfering with serotonin, which also plays a role in blood clotting, SSRIs may increase the risk of bleeding. Therefore, to determine if these antidepressants increase the risk of bleeding strokes, we looked at a large population of people with stroke."For the study, researchers identified 127,915 people who had a stroke between 2010 to 2019. A total of 17,009 people had been prescribed antidepressants prior to their stroke and the other 110,906 had never had an SSRI prescription.Researchers found that 11% of people who had been prescribed antidepressants had an intracerebral hemorrhage, compared to 14% of the people who had not. After adjusting for other factors that could affect stroke risk, such as age, high blood pressure and diabetes, researchers found that people who took antidepressants were just as likely to have an intracerebral hemorrhage as people not taking such medications."These findings are important, especially since depression is common after stroke and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors are some of the first drugs considered for people," said Siddu. "More research is needed to confirm our findings and to also examine if SSRIs prescribed after a stroke may be linked to risk of a second stroke."Source: Eurekalert