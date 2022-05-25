Do Air Pollution Have Impact On The Severity Of COVID-19?

The correlation of common air pollutants, such as ground-level ozone, with severe SARS-CoV-2 infection, including admission to the ICU, is reported in a new study published in Canadian Medical Association Journal.





Air Pollution and COVID-19

To understand the association between long-term exposure to air pollutants and COVID-19 severity, researchers analyzed data of 151,105 people aged over 20 years with SARS-CoV-2 infection in 2020 in Ontario, Canada, and not living in a long-term care facility. Three common air pollutants before the pandemic such as fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and ground-level ozone (O3) were considered for this study. The authors adjusted for date of diagnosis, sex and age, being part of an outbreak, essential worker status, neighborhood socioeconomic status, health care access including previous influenza vaccination history, previous outpatient visits, and other factors.