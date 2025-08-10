About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Medindia
Do AI Chatbots Blindly Repeat Medical Misinformation?

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 10 2025 6:47 PM

Study shows AI chatbots can adopt and expand false medical info if embedded in questions, stressing need for stricter safeguards.

Researchers have discovered that popular AI chatbots are prone to echoing and expanding on inaccurate medical information, highlighting an urgent need for stricter safeguards before they can be reliably used in healthcare. ()
The researchers also demonstrated that a simple built-in warning prompt can meaningfully reduce that risk, offering a practical path forward as the technology rapidly evolves. Their findings were detailed in the August 2 online issue of Communications Medicine.

As more doctors and patients turn to AI for support, the investigators wanted to understand whether chatbots would blindly repeat incorrect medical details embedded in a user’s question, and whether a brief prompt could help steer them toward safer, more accurate responses.

Simple Safeguards Can Drastically Reduce AI Medical Misinformation

“What we saw across the board is that AI chatbots can be easily misled by false medical details, whether those errors are intentional or accidental,” says lead author Mahmud Omar, MD, who is an independent consultant with the research team. “They not only repeated the misinformation but often expanded on it, offering confident explanations for non-existent conditions. The encouraging part is that a simple, one-line warning added to the prompt cut those hallucinations dramatically, showing that small safeguards can make a big difference.”

The team created fictional patient scenarios, each containing one fabricated medical term such as a made-up disease, symptom, or test, and submitted them to leading large language models. In the first round, the chatbots reviewed the scenarios with no extra guidance provided. In the second round, the researchers added a one-line caution to the prompt, reminding the AI that the information provided might be inaccurate.

Without that warning, the chatbots routinely elaborated on the fake medical detail, confidently generating explanations about conditions or treatments that do not exist. But with the added prompt, those errors were reduced significantly.

The Danger of AI "Hallucinations"

“Our goal was to see whether a chatbot would run with false information if it was slipped into a medical question, and the answer is yes,” says co-corresponding senior author Eyal Klang, MD, Chief of Generative AI in the Windreich Department of Artificial Intelligence and Human Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

“Even a single made-up term could trigger a detailed, decisive response based entirely on fiction. But we also found that the simple, well-timed safety reminder built into the prompt made an important difference, cutting those errors nearly in half. That tells us these tools can be made safer, but only if we take prompt design and built-in safeguards seriously.”

The team plans to apply the same approach to real, de-identified patient records and test more advanced safety prompts and retrieval tools. They hope their “fake-term” method can serve as a simple yet powerful tool for hospitals, tech developers, and regulators to stress-test AI systems before clinical use.

Reference:
  1. Large Language Models Demonstrate Widespread Hallucinations for Clinical Decision Support: A Multiple Model Assurance Analysis - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s43856-025-01021-3)
Source-Eurekalert


