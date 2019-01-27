DNA Repair Improper In Those Who Work On The Night Shift

Font : A- A+



Working Nightshift may come with a heavier cost, and it may just not be a good night's sleep this time. In a recent study, the scientist have found that DNA repair is improper among the night shift workers.

DNA Repair Improper In Those Who Work On The Night Shift



Do you frequently work at night shifts? Lack of proper sleep and night-time wakefulness can cause damage to the structure of the human DNA and lead to many diseases, including cancer and diabetes, as well as cardiovascular, neurological and pulmonary diseases, warns a study.



‘In the study, the people who were required to work overnight demonstrated a 30 percentage higher DNA breaks as compared with those who were not required to work overnight. ’ The study, published in the Anesthesia academic journal, shows that DNA repair gene expression is lower at baseline among night workers and further decreases after acute sleep deprivation, which supports the postulation that night workers demonstrate impaired DNA repair.



The findings showed that people who are required to work overnight demonstrate 30 percent higher DNA breaks as compared with those not required to work overnight, and this DNA damage is further increased by over 25 percent after a night of acute sleep deprivation.



"DNA damage is a change in the basic structure of DNA that is not repaired when the DNA is replicated," said S. W. Choi, Research Associate at The University of Hong Kong.



"Double-strand breaks are particularly hazardous as repair failure causes genomic instability and cell death, whereas disrepair can lead to inappropriate end-joining events that commonly underlie oncogenic transformation," Choi added.



For the study, the team examined a small group of healthy full-time doctors, average age between 28 and 33, who donated a sample of blood after three days of adequate sleep.



Doctors who worked the night shift then had additional blood sampled the morning after, following acute sleep deprivation.



"The study demonstrates that disrupted sleep is associated with DNA damage," Choi said.



Furthermore, larger prospective studies looking at relationships between DNA damage and chronic disease development are warranted, and methods to relieve or repair DNA damage linked to sleep deprivation should be investigated, Choi suggested.



Source: IANS Do you frequently work at night shifts? Lack of proper sleep and night-time wakefulness can cause damage to the structure of the human DNA and lead to many diseases, including cancer and diabetes, as well as cardiovascular, neurological and pulmonary diseases, warns a study.The study, published in the Anesthesia academic journal, shows that DNA repair gene expression is lower at baseline among night workers and further decreases after acute sleep deprivation, which supports the postulation that night workers demonstrate impaired DNA repair.The findings showed that people who are required to work overnight demonstrate 30 percent higher DNA breaks as compared with those not required to work overnight, and this DNA damage is further increased by over 25 percent after a night of acute sleep deprivation."DNA damage is a change in the basic structure of DNA that is not repaired when the DNA is replicated," said S. W. Choi, Research Associate at The University of Hong Kong."Double-strand breaks are particularly hazardous as repair failure causes genomic instability and cell death, whereas disrepair can lead to inappropriate end-joining events that commonly underlie oncogenic transformation," Choi added.For the study, the team examined a small group of healthy full-time doctors, average age between 28 and 33, who donated a sample of blood after three days of adequate sleep.Doctors who worked the night shift then had additional blood sampled the morning after, following acute sleep deprivation."The study demonstrates that disrupted sleep is associated with DNA damage," Choi said.Furthermore, larger prospective studies looking at relationships between DNA damage and chronic disease development are warranted, and methods to relieve or repair DNA damage linked to sleep deprivation should be investigated, Choi suggested.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: