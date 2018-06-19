medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

DNA Charge Transport Linked to Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 19, 2018 at 1:24 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

'DNA charge transport,' a process used in DNA repair, is disrupted by cancer mutation, shows study.
DNA Charge Transport Linked to Cancer
DNA Charge Transport Linked to Cancer

One of the biggest helpers in our bodies' ongoing efforts to prevent DNA mutations--mutations that can lead to cancer--is actually rather tiny. Electrons, as it turns out, can signal proteins that repair DNA to patch up DNA damage. More specifically, the movement of electrons through DNA, traveling between repair proteins bound to the double helix, helps our cells scan for mistakes that regularly arise in our DNA.

Known as DNA charge transport, this biochemical process was first discovered in the early 1990s by Caltech's Jacqueline Barton, the John G. Kirkwood and Arthur A. Noyes Professor of Chemistry, through chemistry experiments using synthetic DNA. Her research group then found evidence that this charge transport chemistry might be utilized by bacterial DNA repair proteins.

"DNA charge transport is also at work in human versions of DNA repair proteins--and that interruptions to this process may be linked to cancer," says Barton, who is also the Norman Davidson Leadership Chair of the Division of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering. She is the co-author of a new Nature Chemistry paper about the work appearing online June 18. "The work provides a strategy for thinking about how to possibly stabilize these repair proteins and restore their ability to carry out long-range signaling through DNA, so that the repair proteins can find and fix the mutations in DNA before they lead to cancer" she says.

The Caltech researchers started looking into connections between DNA charge transport and cancer after their colleagues at the University of Southern California (USC) Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center contacted them about an unusual mutation in a DNA repair protein called MUTYH that had been identified from a family of cancer patients. The USC and Caltech researchers joined forces with scientists at the University of Michigan, and ultimately learned that the mutation, called C306W, affected a portion of the DNA repair protein that normally helps hold a cluster of iron and sulfur atoms in place inside the protein.

While other mutations in the MUTYH repair protein have been linked with cancer before, this was the first time the mutation was associated with the iron-sulfur cluster in the protein. Why is that important? These iron-sulfur clusters are at the heart of how the repair proteins carry out DNA charge transport chemistry.

DNA charge transport is used to repair DNA in the following way: Various DNA repair proteins bind to the double helix at different locations. Electrons are then sent traveling down DNA from one protein to another, as if the double helix were acting like an electrical wire. If the DNA is intact, with no damage, the electron goes through and reaches the next repair protein, signaling it to drop off the DNA strand. If there is damage along the way, however, the electron won't reach the next DNA repair protein. The repair protein stays bound to the DNA and continues to inch toward the damage. It's like an electrician finding a break in the line.

"These DNA repair proteins can slide along the DNA, scanning for mutations," says Phillip Bartels, a postdoctoral scholar in chemistry and one of three lead authors of the new study. "DNA damage breaks the 'wire,' preventing the electron from reaching the next protein."

The iron-sulfur clusters in the DNA repair proteins are the source of the electrons. When the proteins gain an electron via this cluster, their affinity for DNA drops and they fall off the DNA. When the proteins lose an electron, their affinity for the DNA increases. The process of losing and gaining electrons is known as redox chemistry.

"This reversible redox chemistry acts like an on and off switch to control the binding of proteins to DNA," says graduate student Elizabeth (Liz) O'Brien, who led a related study showing that DNA charge transport is at work in DNA replication.

In the new study, the scientists performed a series of electrochemical experiments that showed that the C306W mutation in the repair protein MUTYH causes the iron-sulfur cluster to be degraded when exposed to oxygen. Once degraded, the MUTYH repair protein can't do its job.

In the future, this kind of research could lead to useful diagnostics for cancer patients or even personalized medicine. "This is only the tip of the iceberg," says Bartels. "There may be other mutations in cancer patients besides C306W that similarly disrupt this charge transport process."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Related Links

Mutations in DNA Repair Genes Help Predict Bladder Cancer Prognosis

Mutations in DNA Repair Genes Help Predict Bladder Cancer Prognosis

Mutations in genes that help repair damage to DNA may aid in predicting the prognosis of patients with bladder and other related cancers.

New Gene Mutation Associated With Defective DNA Repair and Fanconi Anemia

New Gene Mutation Associated With Defective DNA Repair and Fanconi Anemia

Low platelet count and unusually large red blood cells characterize a rare genetic disease by hematologic symptoms known as Fanconi anemia

Quiz on Cancer

Quiz on Cancer

Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Epigenetics

Epigenetics

In the recent years ‘epigenetics’ represents inheritable changes in gene expression that do not include DNA alterations.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Genetic Testing of Diseases Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Epigenetics Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia or chronic lung disease of infancy is seen in premature and low birth ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Ear, nose and throat are important organs and disease in one area can affect the others. ENT ...

 How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...