medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Dizziness: New Device Will Help Find the Cause

by Rishika Gupta on  September 10, 2018 at 7:01 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Using Bone conduction technology, the new device will be able to identify the cause of dizziness, finds a new study.
Dizziness: New Device Will Help Find the Cause
Dizziness: New Device Will Help Find the Cause

Half of older adults over 65 years suffer from dizziness and problems with balance. However, the current tests to identify the causes of such problems are painful and can risk hearing damage.

The novel type of vibrating device, developed by researchers from the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden, is placed behind the ear of the patient during the test.

According to Bo Hakansson, Professor at Chalmers, the vibrating device is small and compact in size and optimized to provide an adequate sound level for triggering the reflex at frequencies as low as 250 Hertz (Hz).

But in bone conduction transmission, sound waves are transformed into vibrations through the skull, stimulating the cochlea within the ear, in the same way as when sound waves normally go through the ear canal, the eardrum and the middle ear.

In this technology, detailed in the journal Medical Devices: Evidence and Research, the sound levels which patients are exposed to can be minimized.

"The new vibrating device provides a maximum sound level of 75 decibels. The test can be performed at 40 decibels lower than today's method using air conducted sounds through headphones," said Karl-Johan Freden Jansson, a postdoctoral researcher at Chalmers.

"This eliminates any risk that the test itself could cause hearing damage," Jansson added.

The benefits also include safer testing for children, and that patients with impaired hearing function due to chronic ear infections or congenital malformations in the ear canal and middle ear can be diagnosed for the origin of their dizziness, the researchers said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Use Of MRI Magnetic Fields to Diagnose and Treat Balance Disorders and Dizziness

Use Of MRI Magnetic Fields to Diagnose and Treat Balance Disorders and Dizziness

Johns Hopkins researchers report that people with balance disorders or dizziness traceable to an inner-ear disturbance show distinctive abnormal eye movements when the affected ear is exposed to the strong pull of an MRI's magnetic field.

Link Between Chronic Dizziness and Psychiatric Disorders Identified

Link Between Chronic Dizziness and Psychiatric Disorders Identified

Most cases of chronic dizziness result from a physical disorder, psychiatric issues can be a cause or a consequence of chronic dizziness.

Interactive Websites Help Elderly Fight Dizziness

Interactive Websites Help Elderly Fight Dizziness

An interactive website was developed for people suffering with dizziness.

Dizziness After Standing may Signal Brain Diseases: Harvard Medical School

Dizziness After Standing may Signal Brain Diseases: Harvard Medical School

Feeling dizzy can be a sign of a condition called orthostatic hypotension, which is defined as a drop in blood pressure within three minutes of sitting or standing.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

The Healthy Way of Eating with Sattvic Diet

The Healthy Way of Eating with Sattvic Diet

Sattvic diet is an ancient practice that is followed in Ayurveda. It is the purest form of food ...

 Kwashiorkor (Protein Malnutrition)

Kwashiorkor (Protein Malnutrition)

Kwashiorkor is caused by severe protein malnutrition and is characterized by collection of fluid ...

 Doravirine to Treat HIV-1 Infection

Doravirine to Treat HIV-1 Infection

Doravirine is used along with other antiretroviral medications to treat human immunodeficiency-1 ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive