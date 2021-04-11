About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Diwali Sweets can be Harmful for Pets

by Colleen Fleiss on November 4, 2021 at 7:43 PM
Font : A-A+

Diwali Sweets can be Harmful for Pets

Diwali, the festival of lights is the time we come together, celebrate along with a box of delicious sweets. But most Diwali sweets can be harmful to your pets. Lets see how.

Traditional Diwali sweets, namkeens & spicy snacks

Advertisement


Everyone likes to gorge on rava and besan laddoos and the tri-colored karanjis, including your pets. But the sugar content in them is harmful and can be life-threatening for your pets.

Diwali sweets contain some namkeen and spicy items like chivda, chakli and kachoris which contain salt and can be dangerous for pets. Consuming salt can lead to salt poisoning, water deprivation, stomach problems, seizures, tremors, depression and be fatal in severe cases.
Advertisement

Additionally, the silver coating that we usually find on kaju katli and other sweets usually contain aluminum, lead, nickel or other toxic elements.

Sugar-free sweets

Some households use artificial sweeteners in their Diwali sweets to ensure that even diabetics can indulge their sweet tooth. However, these sugar-free sweets contain xylitol. Xylitol can cause a dangerous blood sugar drop, hypoglycemia or rapid liver failure in pets. The symptoms of toxicity show up within 30 minutes of consumption and include vomiting, weakness, inability to move, seizures, depression and coma.

Dry fruits

Some sweets contain dry fruits like raisins. Raisins can cause rapid kidney failure and be ultimately fatal for your pet. So watch out for raisin cookies, fruit cakes or boxes of dry fruits containing raisins.

Other dehydrated fruits like apricots, cherries, peaches and kiwis usually contain added sugar which is toxic for pets. Some dry fruits like dates, dried apricots with seeds and pistachios may be dangerous too as they may get stuck in your pet's throat and even be poisonous.

Milk sweets

Sweets like rasmalai, pedha or halwa contain milk or milk by-products and cannot be easily digested by our pets. Other sweets like shrikhand, amarkhand, sweet seviyan, basundi and sheera also contain cow or buffalo milk which is not suitable for pets. A majority of the pets are lactose intolerant and consuming milk or dairy products can cause vomiting, diarrhoea and other digestive problems for them.

Nuts

No Diwali sweet box is complete without some rich cashews and pistachios. Most nuts are high in fat and protein and can cause obesity and pancreatic issues in pets. Apart from that, small nuts like almonds and cashews can also be choking hazards for pets. Most of the nuts we receive in our Diwali boxes are coated with salt or other spices making them extremely toxic for our pets.

Chocolates

Chocolate is dangerous for your pets as it is very difficult to metabolize. Ingesting a little bit of dark chocolate can cause diarrhoea and vomiting. Large amounts of it can cause seizures, irregular heart function and even death.

The severity of the symptoms and toxicity depends on the size of your pet. The darker and less sweet the chocolate is, the more harmful it is to your pet.

Fruit baskets and sweets containing fruits

So what should you do?

Here are a few tips that can help you avoid a visit to the vet on the day of Diwali:

Keep sweet boxes and any other toxic food away from your pet's reach. We'd recommend keeping the sweets closed in boxes on high shelves. You can even use baby proof latches for drawers, cupboards and the fridge if your pet is extremely skilled at getting what they want

Keep your vet's number handy and call them immediately if you notice your pet acting unusual or catch them eating a Diwali sweet

Keep a first aid kit handy, it should include antiemetic medicines. Get a prescription from a vet in advance

Choose a boarding home or daycare if you're expecting too many guests. Too many people and loud noises can lead to some pets feeling anxious and uncomfortable so it's best to check them in at a place where they can be well looked after

Anushka Iyer, Founder and CEO of Wiggles.in suggests- "Apart from keeping your pets away from sweets, try to minimize the sound of firecrackers bursting outdoors by keeping all doors and windows closed, using ear muffs, playing calming music and most importantly spending time with your pets this Diwali!"

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Bird Flu Prevention Zone Declared Across UK, Say Sources
Improved Air Quality in Tier II Cities Linked to Reduced Chi... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Healthy Diwali Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Healthy Eating During Diwali Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021 

Recommended Reading
Tips to Keep Pets Safe During Diwali
Tips to Keep Pets Safe During Diwali
Diwali is a time of bonding among families, friends and not to forget their beloved furry friends. ....
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
With the festival of lights - Diwali around, this year, the celebration warrants safe and ......
Healthy Diwali
Healthy Diwali
Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and ....
Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration
Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration
Diwali is just round the corner! Its tough to stay health-conscious but still we are giving you a .....
Healthy Eating During Diwali
Healthy Eating During Diwali
For healthy eating during the festival of lights use fiber rich foods. It is possible to make low ca...
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting t...
Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali
Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali
Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet foods...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close