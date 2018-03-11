medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Diwali Sweet Recipes: Treat Yourself with Tasty Desserts This Diwali

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 3, 2018 at 5:34 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Diwali (Deepavali), the Indian festival of lights is here. No festival and celebration in India is complete without sweets and desserts. Make your family and friends feel special this Diwali with surprising delectable homemade puddings.
Diwali Sweet Recipes: Treat Yourself with Tasty Desserts This Diwali
Diwali Sweet Recipes: Treat Yourself with Tasty Desserts This Diwali

With Diwali celebrations in full swing, here are a few recipes to treat your family and friends with some home-made delights.

Dubai Tourism has shared recipes by Chef Gabriele Kurz of Madinat Jumeirah and Chef Ali El Bourji of Ayamna, Atlantis to make the festivities even sweeter.

Muhalabiya

Ingredients: 2.5 litre milk, 330 gm of castor sugar, 160 ml rose water, 180 gm corn flour.

For Garnish: 30 gm roasted pistachio, 30 gm dried rose and almond flakes.

How to Make: In a heavy bottomed saucepan, bring the milk and sugar to a boil. Once it comes to a boil add the rose water and corn flour. Stir the mixture until it thickens. Once it thickens, pour it in a Martini glass. Garnish it with roasted and chopped pistachio flakes, almond flakes and dried rose petals.

Sticky Dates Pudding:

Ingredients: 220 gm butter, 650 gm castor sugar, 440 gm egg whole, 650 gm date paste, 700 ml water, 650 gm flour, 30 gm baking soda.

For Garnish: Caramel sauce, 1 kg sugar castor, 100 gm butter, 1 litre cream.

How to Make: In a planetary mixer, cream butter and sugar together. Boil the date paste and water together until combined as a paste, add the whole eggs to the butter and sugar mixture. Once creamed, add the date paste mixture to the above. In the end, fold in the flour and baking soda to the mixture. Pour into greased molds and bake at 180 degree Celsius until cooked.

For the Caramel Sauce: Caramelise the sugar until golden color, put the cream into this mixture and stir. At the end add butter to this mixture, whisk until combined. Pour caramel sauce over date cake and garnish with almond flakes.

Coconut Tofu Macarons:

Ingredients: 4 egg whites, salt, half vanilla bean seeds scraped out, 150 gm Acacia honey, 1 drop bitter almond oil, 65 gm silken white tofu mashed, 200 gm coconut desiccated and 80 gm honey blackberry jam.

Method: Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Pre-heat the oven at 210 degrees Celsius. Whisk the egg whites with a pinch of salt, almond oil, and the vanilla seeds until firm. Cook the honey in a small pot for around 3 minutes.

Gradually add the hot honey into the egg whites while continue whisking. Then carefully fold under the tofu and coconut, do not stir too much to retain the foamy texture.

Transfer the dough with two teaspoons in dollops (size of a walnut) onto the parchment paper on the baking tray. Make a small whole in each cookie and fill it with a little bit of jam. Close the dough over the jam. Bake for 10-15 minutes at 210 degrees Celsius. The biscuits can be kept in a box and a cool and dry place for up to 3 days.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet foods. Drink lots of water, have regular meals and fruits.

Healthy Eating During Diwali

For healthy eating during the festival of lights use fiber rich foods. It is possible to make low calorie Diwali sweet recipes and healthy snacks using the right ingredients.

Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and your friends

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration

Diwali is just round the corner! Its tough to stay health-conscious but still we are giving you a few easy tips to manage your calories and remain in shape.

More News on:

Healthy Diwali Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Healthy Eating During Diwali Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Posters

Health Posters

Medindia provides you with interesting posters. These high resolution posters have simple to ...

 Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet ...

 Nordic Diet

Nordic Diet

The vegetarian friendly Nordic Diet is not just for weight loss but also for cardiovascular health. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive