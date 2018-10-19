medindia
Diwali: Healthy Snacking Tips

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 19, 2018 at 4:08 PM Lifestyle News
Binge on something healthy this Diwali season, suggested experts.
Diwali: Healthy Snacking Tips

Healthy snacking is in, so add a twist to your party plans with the following tips from T.K. Banerjee, Food Specialist from the house of Terra Chips and Dipti Motiani, Vice President - Operations, Second Nature Fruit Juices:

Rainbow chips platter: Add a zing to your party with an assortment of colourful baked vegetable chips made from blue potato, sweet potato and parsnip and see the colours do their magic. The visually appealing chips platter is high on both taste and fitness factor. Don't forget to mix things up with dips on the side. Mayo and ranch go best with vegetable chips.

Ditch your regular soda: Ditch your regular line up of cold drinks/sodas for fresh fruit juices that will invigorate your taste buds for sure. They not only add flavours to the table but are also high on nourishment value. Add mint or lemon to the juices to take the taste level a notch higher.

Fruits for the fitness: Slice and dice some seasonal fruits into a bowl and dance your way to nutrition filled shenanigans. Add a few drops of lemon and/or red paprika to sizzle things up.

Nutty affair: High in Vitamin E, nuts make for a perfect party snack. Spoil yourself for taste by roasting a few scoops of different nuts tossed in salt. Add sea salt to the mix to have an extra boost of flavour.

Source: IANS

