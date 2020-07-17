by Colleen Fleiss on  July 17, 2020 at 10:41 PM Coronavirus News
District Collectors of Coimbatore and Kancheepuram Test Positive for COVID-19
Coimbatore Collector K. Rajamani and Kancheepuram Collector P. Ponniah have tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to hospitals.

According to officials, their condition is stable.

This is the first time, District Collectors have tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.


Earlier three ministers and several other legislators have turned Covid-19 patients in the state.

Source: IANS

