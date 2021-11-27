Distorted Smell Post-COVID-19 may Have a Lingering Course

Smell loss due to COVID-19 may lead to parosmia. This adds to the puzzle as to why exactly it can lead to parosmia.
Parosmia is defined as altered perception of odors, distorting the pleasant smells into foul ones.
It is suggested that nearly 700,000 to 1.6 million people in the U.S. are experiencing chronic smell loss or distortion due to COVID-19, as per a study at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, published in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.
"Parosmia can be caused by a number of things such as respiratory infections, seizures, and even brain tumors. We've noticed since the pandemic more COVID-recovered patients now report this symptom," says Dr. Richard Orlandi, an ear, nose, and throat physician and professor of surgery at University of Utah Health, in a blog post.
The present study thus states that smell loss with coronavirus relation might be a "growing public health concern," as it can decrease the quality of life, negatively impact diet, increase anxiety about personal hygiene and trigger depression.
Although there is no treatment for COVID-related parosmia, experts suggest that "smell therapy" may aid in training the brain to remember the process of smelling.
