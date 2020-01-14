medindia

Disrupting Leukemia's Deadly Reliance on Vitamin B6: Study

by Iswarya on  January 14, 2020 at 1:14 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study may have found a way to stop the growth of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); cancer which relies on vitamin B6 to survive, so preventing B6 from aiding in the creation of new cells may be a way to halt cancer without hurting healthy cells, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journalCancer Cell.
Disrupting Leukemia's Deadly Reliance on Vitamin B6: Study
Disrupting Leukemia's Deadly Reliance on Vitamin B6: Study

That's because, like many other deadly cancers, the cells involved in this aggressive form of blood cancer can divide and spread faster than most treatments can kill them.

Show Full Article


CSHL Fellow Lingbo Zhang wanted to know how AML can achieve such rapid growth, so he looked closely at the genes of the disease's cancerous white blood cells.

"We found more than 230 genes that are very active in leukemic cells, and then we tested them, one by one," he explained.

Using CRISPR gene-editing technology, Zhang's lab shut down the activity of each of these 230 suspect genes to see if their absence would stop the cancer cells from proliferating. Among the hundreds of genes they tested, one pattern emerged. The gene which produces PDXK, the enzyme that helps cells use vitamin B6, proved most important for the growth of cancer.

Scott Lowe, a former CSHL fellow and currently the chair of the Cancer Biology and Genetics Program at MSK, said: "While the action of certain vitamins has previously been linked to cancer, the specific links between vitamin B6 identified here were unexpected."

The B6 vitamin is crucial to cell metabolism, producing energy, and other resources important for cell growth. In a healthy cell, the PDXK enzyme manages the activity of B6, making sure that the vitamin does the job when needed. Because normal cells don't actually divide all the time, the PDXK enzyme isn't always pushing the B6 vitamin to be active. It's a different dynamic in cancer cells, which divide more frequently than normal cells. In AML cells, Zhang saw that the PDXK enzyme was always pushing B6 activity.

What this shows is that "leukemic cells are addicted to vitamin B6," he said. "You can call it a vulnerability of cancer."

Zhang cautions that his research on how cancer cells use the B6 vitamin to proliferate does not mean that cancer patients would necessarily benefit from the reduced intake of B6 vitamin as part of their diet. The B6 vitamin is necessary for the survival of healthy cells. Zhang's research shows that cancer cells take advantage of the PDXK enzyme to increase B6 vitamin activity. This increased activity fuels AML growth.

Zhang and his colleagues say the next step is to develop a drug that specifically blocks leukemia from activating the PDXK enzyme. By manipulating the way the enzyme manages the activity of B6, a drug could slow or even stop the growth of cancerous cells without the profound side effects that would result from completely eliminating B6 from healthy cells. With the help of medicinal chemists, the team is now exploring this route.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute myeloid Leukemia, more popularly known by its abbreviated form AML, is a fast- evolving leukemia that affects both children and adults alike

New Molecule Kills Resistant Cancer Cells in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Scientists have discovered the first compound which kills resistant cancer cells in acute myeloid leukemia but spares healthy cells.

FDA Approves First Treatment for Certain Types of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Vyxeos, a fixed-combination of two chemotherapy drugs Daunorubicin and Cytarabine was approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Midostaurin and Chemotherapy Combination Approved by FDA for Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment

The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of midostaurin drug along with chemotherapy for acute myeloid leukemia treatment.

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.

Food Combinations that Affect Your Well Being

Combining the foods to give you the optimum nutritional value is the key to healthy eating.

Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health

Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.

Vitamin B6

Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp

Vitamin B9

Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin Supplements

Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.

Vitamin-F

Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.

Vitamins - Myths and Facts

Many people take a daily dose of vitamins, believing in their magical properties. But, what science has to say is something completely different!

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsVitamin SupplementsVitamin C / Ascorbic acidVitamin B6Vitamin B9Vitamin B-12Vitamin-FUndetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill HealthFood Combinations that Affect Your Well BeingVitamins - Myths and Facts
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Vitamin B1 (Thiamine)

Breast Cancer / Carcinoma of the Breast

Home Pregnancy Test
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive