Disposable Vapes May Be More Harmful Than a Pack-a-Day Habit

Toxic metal levels like chromium, nickel, and antimony rise sharply with each puff from disposable vapes.



‘Why are disposable #ecigarettes so dangerous for young people? Beyond #nicotine, many contain #lead. Inhaling these metals can lead to increased risks of #cancer, #respiratory_issues, and #nerve_damage. #Vaping #Cigarettes #Smoking’

Advertisement

Disposable E-cigarettes: A Pervasive Lead Exposure Risk for Youth

Advertisement

Inside the Metal Content of Disposable E-cigarettes

Some devices emitted surprisingly high concentrations of elements in the vapor, including antimony and lead.

Levels of chromium, nickel and antimony increased as the number of puffs increased.

Most of the disposable e-cigarettes tested released markedly higher amounts of metals and metalloids into vapors than earlier, refillable vapes.

Advertisement

Vaping's Hidden Dangers: Toxic Metal Emissions Exceed Health-Risk Limits in E-cigarette Vapors

Elevated toxic element emissions from popular disposable e-cigarettes: sources, life cycle, and health risks - (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acscentsci.5c00641)

Could your sweet-smelling vape be exposing you to more toxins than traditional cigarettes? A new study from the University of California, Davis, suggests that some( )In fact, researchers found that one popular disposable vape emitted more lead in a single day of use than nearly 20 packs of traditional cigarettes. The findings raise serious concerns about the hidden health risks of newer vaping devices.The study, published in the journalnoted that although most disposable e-cigarettes are illegal in the United States, they remain widely available. Most consumers ofInhaling certain metals can increase a person’s risk of cancer, respiratory disease and nerve damage.“Our study highlights the hidden risk of these new and popular disposable electronic cigarettes — with hazardous levels of neurotoxic lead and carcinogenic nickel and antimony — which stresses the need for urgency in enforcement,” said senior author Brett Poulin, an assistant professor in the UC Davis Department of Environmental Toxicology. “These risks are not just worse than other e-cigarettes but worse in some cases than traditional cigarettes.”First author Mark Salazar, a Ph.D. candidate in Poulin’s lab, first saw a disposable vape pod when he was visiting a friend. The pods are self-contained cartridges that hold a battery, e-liquid and heating coil. Salazar was curious: What, exactly, was his friend smoking? He brought the pod back to the lab at UC Davis and tested its vapor for metal concentrations.“When I first saw the lead concentrations, they were so high I thought our instrument was broken,” Salazar said. “That sparked us into looking further into these disposables.”The scientists analyzed the metal and metalloids inside seven types of disposable devices from three of the most popular brands. Using an instrument to activate the disposable e-cigarettes and heat the internal liquid, they created between 500 and 1,500 puffs for each device. They found:The scientists then took apart the devices to trace the sources of the metals.“We found that these disposable devices have toxins already present in the e-liquid, or they’re leaching quite extensively from their components into e-liquids and ultimately transferred to the smoke,” Salazar said.Leaded bronze alloy components in some devices leached nickel and lead to the e-liquid. Nickel was also released from heating coils, and antimony was present in unused e-liquids at high levels, both of which increase the risk of cancer.The researchers also assessed the health risk for daily users.Vapors from four of the devices had nickel and lead emissions that surpassed health-risk thresholds for illnesses besides cancer, such as neurological damage and respiratory diseases.While the researchers tested only three of the nearly 100 disposable e-cigarette brands on the market, they say this initial work prompts concern given the popularity of disposable e-cigarettes, especially among adolescents.The market is also outpacing science. Few studies of the relatively new devices are available, leaving consumers and regulators largely uninformed. The work underscores the need to enforce regulations around illegal e-cigarettes while continuing research to reveal the extent of the problem and its public health implications.Source-Eurekalert