medindia

Disposable Colonoscopy Devices May Replace The Reusable Ones

by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 27, 2019 at 5:00 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Disposable version of the instrument used predominantly in colon related medical procedures in the United States will be soon widely available. It might soon substitute the current tools used in colonoscopy.
Disposable Colonoscopy Devices May Replace The Reusable Ones
Disposable Colonoscopy Devices May Replace The Reusable Ones

Gastroenterology researcher Susan Hutfless led a first-of-its-kind study published online last week in the BMJ journal Gut, reporting that while disposable devices might lead to lower rates of post-colonoscopy infection, institutions that perform the procedure thousands of times per year might better benefit from improved disinfection methods of reusable scopes.

Show Full Article


Today, colonoscopies are performed with reusable scopes, which are flexible, fiber-optic devices that are inserted into the anus and guided through the colon. The ranges allow endoscopists to examine patients for cancerous or precancerous conditions, as well as diagnose chronic disease. The nature of the devices and the microorganisms they encounter during use mandates rigorous cleaning.

In 2016, the Food and Drug Administration approved a disposable colonoscope designed to be used only once. With the new devices on the horizon, Hutfless and her colleagues aimed to determine which centers, if any, might benefit from using them.

Only a small fraction of the more than 15 million Americans who had colonoscopies last year contracted infections from the procedure. But, as Hutfless noted in a 2018 publication, the rates of infection at facilities that perform a relatively small number of the procedures are far higher than previously believed. In that paper, Hutfless reported that rates of post-colonoscopy infection at facilities known as ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are more akin to 1 in 1,000, rather than the 1 in 1 million figure previously accepted in the field.

Given that the one-time-use scopes have yet to be introduced, Hutfless focused on the cleaning, capital, and operating costs associated with the reusable versions currently available. Purchase, maintenance, and cleaning costs per procedure range from $189 at centers that perform at least 3,000 colonoscopies per year to $501 at centers performing 1,000 or fewer. When the cost of treating post-procedural infections is included, the numbers rise even higher, ranging from an additional $20 per procedure in high-volume, low-infection centers to almost $47 for centers with greater infection rates. The average cost of hospitalization to treat a post-colonoscopy infection is more than $12,000.

Colonoscopies are recommended for people aged 50 and above for routine cancer screenings. The procedures are performed under mild sedation in hospitals or ASCs. Hutfless' research has shown direct correlations between the number of procedures performed at a particular center and the rates of infection.

"High-volume centers tend to have lower infection risks," says Hutfless, adding that she and her colleagues attribute the lower risk to more experience and a faster turnover of colonoscopes. "It may not be cost-effective for high-volume centers to switch to disposable."

The researcher says that certain low-volume centers could benefit from disposable scopes. "They may decrease device-related infection transmission and may prove cost-effective for some facilities, particularly those with low volume and patients with high infection risk."

She also points to the environmental impact that millions of throw-away plastic scopes would have. "That's something that very much needs to be considered," she says.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is a widely used endoscopic procedure to screen individuals for colorectal cancer. It is very sensitive in detecting colorectal cancers.

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

Flexible sigmoidoscopy is an endoscopic procedure used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer suspected to be in sigmoid colon.

Crohns Disease

Crohn’s disease or regional enteritis is an inflammatory bowel disease that involves the small intestine and causes abdominal pain, diarrhea and bleeding.

Digestive Tract Ulcers Symptom Evaluation

A break in the mucus membrane lining of the digestive tract results in ulcers.

Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis

Diverticulosis is characterized by sac-like outpouching in the intestinal wall. Inflammation of diverticula results in diverticulitis.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) causes recurrent abdominal pain or discomfort and a fluctuating disturbance in defecation. IBS is not life threatening.

Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis is characterized by bouts of diarrhea, bleeding per rectum and pain, which remits and relapses. Fulminant colitis is a possibility, which may require colectomy.

More News on:

Ulcerative Colitis Crohns Disease Irritable Bowel Syndrome Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis Colorectal Cancer Screening Colorectal Cancer Screening with Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy Digestive Tract Ulcers Symptom Evaluation 

What's New on Medindia

MasSpec Pen can Detect Cancer during Surgery Accurately

Home Remedies for Skin Pigmentation

Smartphone Enables Detection of Norovirus: Here's How

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive