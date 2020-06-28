Disinfectant Drones To Fight COVID-19 Launched

The activity was launched near 18th Cross at Malleshwaram in the city at noon.
‘Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwathnarayan has launched disinfectant drones to fight COVID-19.’
The Deputy Chief Minister poured the disinfectant solution into a tank embedded on top of the drone which flies with four rotors of two propellers each.
Two drones took off in the presence of Ashwathnarayan to disinfect.
"Time and again, technology has proven to be critical in the fight against COVID-19," he added.
Disinfecting with drones is an initiative by Sugaradhana and Team Daksha.
However, it was not clear as to how many drones will be deployed and for how many days.
Source: IANS