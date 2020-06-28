by Colleen Fleiss on  June 28, 2020 at 8:41 PM Coronavirus News
Disinfectant Drones To Fight COVID-19 Launched
A drone-bound anti-microbial organic disinfectant solution spraying activity to fight COVID-19 has been launched by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwathnarayan.

"Kudos to team Daksha, mentored by film star Ajith Kumar for developing a way to sanitise large areas via disinfectant drones," said Ashwathnarayan.

The activity was launched near 18th Cross at Malleshwaram in the city at noon.


The Deputy Chief Minister poured the disinfectant solution into a tank embedded on top of the drone which flies with four rotors of two propellers each.

Two drones took off in the presence of Ashwathnarayan to disinfect.

"Time and again, technology has proven to be critical in the fight against COVID-19," he added.

Disinfecting with drones is an initiative by Sugaradhana and Team Daksha.

However, it was not clear as to how many drones will be deployed and for how many days.

Source: IANS

