Discovery of Sticky Protein Can Help With Development of New Antibiotics

by Sushma Rao on  April 9, 2018 at 6:57 PM Drug News
Discovery of a protein that allows strep and staph bacteria to stick to human cells can help in the development of new antibiotics. A research paper from Harvard Medical School, the University of California, San Francisco, and the University of Georgia have published their findings in the April 6 issue of the Journal of Biological Chemistry.
All bacteria have a standard secretion system that allows them to export different types of proteins outside of their cells. An important class of extracellular molecules produced by pathogenic bacteria are adhesins, proteins that enable bacteria to adhere to host cells. For unknown reasons, the SRR (serine-rich-repeat) adhesins of Staphylococcus and Streptococcus bacteria - pathogens that can be involved in serious infections such as bacterial meningitis, bacterial pneumonia and pericarditis - are transported through a secretion pathway that is similar to the standard system, but dedicated solely to adhesin.

It would be as if a warehouse that processes many types of goods were to have a separate set of doors and forklifts for just one of its wares. Tom Rapoport, a professor at Harvard Medical School who oversaw the new study, wanted to understand what exactly these dedicated molecular supply chains were doing.

"I was intrigued by the fact that there is a second secretion system in some bacteria that is separate from the canonical secretion system and is just dedicated to the secretion of one protein," Rapoport said. "There is a whole machinery, and it's only doing one thing."

Yu Chen, at the time a postdoctoral research associate in Rapoport's lab, led the investigation. She found that, in order to be transported, the adhesin protein needed to be modified with specific sugars by three enzymes acting in a specific sequence. These sugar modifications stabilize the protein and enhance its stickiness to target cells.

Furthermore, the experiments showed that two proteins in the adhesin-specific pathway, whose function had previously been mysterious, seemed to be able to bind to these sugars, presumably enabling them to carry the adhesin to the cell membrane where adhesin's dedicated exit channel is located.

The complexity of the adhesin transport system necessitated collaboration with research teams at UCSF, Harvard Medical School, and the University of Georgia. Members of Paul Sullam's lab at UCSF provided the clinical perspective, members of Maofu Liao's lab at Harvard characterized the targeting complex by electron microscopy, and members of Parastoo Azadi's lab at Georgia analyzed the sugar modifications.

"It's a complicated system because it involves protein modification, chaperone activity and membrane targeting, so we encountered a lot of challenges," Chen said. "This (study) is a great example of how collaboration across labs in the scientific community advances human knowledge."

The reason that these bacteria use this separate export pathway for adhesins remains elusive. But because this pathway is unique to strep and staph bacteria, the new understanding of its components could help researchers develop highly targeted antibiotics to treat infections caused by these bacteria in the future.

"You could imagine that you could develop novel antibiotics that could target this pathway," Rapoport said. "(They) would be very specific for pathogenic bacteria."



Source: Eurekalert

Related Links

New Class of Antibiotics to Fight Drug Resistance Identified

New Class of Antibiotics to Fight Drug Resistance Identified

Odilorhabdins, the new class of antibiotics which may help combat drug-resistant or hard-to-treat bacterial infections discovered.

Antibiotics Prescribed Longer than Required for Sinus Infection

Antibiotics Prescribed Longer than Required for Sinus Infection

Infectious Diseases Society of America recommends antibiotic courses for five to seven days. However, doctors are prescribing antibiotics for sinus infection for more than 10 days.

Antibiotics, Antacids Use During Infancy Linked to Childhood Allergies

Antibiotics, Antacids Use During Infancy Linked to Childhood Allergies

Infants exposed to acid suppressing medications (antacids), antibiotics are at increased risk for childhood allergies, revealed study.

Quiz on Antibiotics

Quiz on Antibiotics

Your doctor may suggest antibiotics at the first sight of an infection, but how much do you really know about these wonder drugs? Test yourself. ...

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. These can be easily treated using antibiotics.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Eye Infections

Eye Infections

Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye infection include pain, redness of eye or eyelids, eye discharge.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.

The Basics of Baby Food

The Basics of Baby Food

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present there are very few antibiotics that are capable of treating enterococcal infections but research is being done on developing many more.

