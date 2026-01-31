Discovery of New Brain Pathway Could End Chronic Pain

A specific brain region called the ‘insular cortex’ plays a major role in driving chronic pain after a nerve injury.
A specific brain region known as the insular cortex plays a key role in the progression of temporary pain to long-term chronic pain following a peripheral nerve injury. (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Caudal Granular Insular Cortex Is Sufficient and Necessary for the Long-Term Maintenance of Allodynic Behavior in the Rat Attributable to Mononeuropathy
Go to source) According to new research from the University of Colorado Boulder, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, the brain physically rewires itself (neural plasticity) after an injury, creating a permanent loop between the two regions in the brain, namely the insular cortex and the somatosensory cortex. The signaling pathway between these two regions contributes to chronic pain.
A specific circuit called the caudal granular insular cortex (CGIC) acts as the decision-maker in turning acute pain into a chronic condition. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Caudal Granular Insular Cortex to Somatosensory Cortex I: A critical pathway for the transition of acute to chronic pain
Go to source)
Scientists found that disabling this particular switch in the neural pathway can halt the development of neuropathic pain and prevent it from becoming permanent. These findings pave the way for new treatments, including opioid alternatives and precise neurological therapies.(3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Insular Cortex is Critical for the Perception, Modulation, and Chronification of Pain
Go to source)
Exploring the Biological Shift from Temporary Injury to Permanent Chronic PainAbout one in four adults have chronic pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control, and nearly one in 10 people say chronic pain interferes with their daily life and work.
Those with nerve-related pain often suffer from a condition called allodynia, an extreme sensitivity in which even light touch hurts. Acute and chronic pain work differently.
Acute pain serves as a temporary warning sign, initiated when an injured tissue—like a stubbed toe—sends a signal to the spinal cord and onward to the brain’s pain center. Chronic pain is more like a false alarm, in which pain signals persist in the brain for weeks, months or years after the initial tissue injury has healed.
“Why, and how, pain fails to resolve, leaving you in chronic pain, is a major question that is still in search of answers,” said Watkins.
Cutting-Edge Chemogenetics Unlocked the Brain’s Secret Pain ControlIn 2011, Watkins’ lab published a study suggesting that the CGIC—a sugar-cube-sized cluster of cells hidden deep within the folds of a portion of the human brain called the insula—plays an important role in allodynia. Human studies have also shown that chronic pain patients have an over-active CGIC.
But for a long time, the only way to manipulate the CGIC was to remove it—an impractical approach for human treatments.
For the new study, the team used novel fluorescent proteins to observe which cells in the central nervous system light up when a rat sustains a sciatic nerve injury. The team then used cutting-edge “chemogenetic” tools to switch on or off genes inside specific populations of neurons.
The researchers discovered that while the CGIC plays a minimal role in processing acute pain, it plays a vital role in making pain persist.
Disabling the Brain’s Pain Switch Can Permanently Reverse Chronic PainAccording to the study, the CGIC signals the brain’s pain processing center, or somatosensory cortex, which in turn tells the spinal cord to keep the pain going.
“We found that activating this pathway excites the part of the spinal cord that relays touch and pain to the brain, causing touch to now be perceived as pain as well,” said Ball.
When the team turned off cells within this pathway immediately after injury, the rat’s pain from injury was short-lived. In animals already experiencing chronic allodynia, disabling this pathway made the pain cease.
“Our research presents a clear case that specific brain pathways can be directly targeted to modulate sensory pain,” said Ball.
Targeted Brain Infusions and Brain-Machine Interfaces Transform Pain TreatmentIt’s still unclear what prompts the CGIC to start sending chronic pain signals. And more research is necessary before these lessons learned could be applied to help humans.
But Ball imagines a not-too-distant future in which medical professionals treat pain with injections or infusions that target specific brain cells without the systemic side effects and dependency risk that come with opioids.
He also believes brain-machine interfaces, either implanted in or attached to the skull, could play a similar role in treating severe chronic pain. Numerous startups are now rushing to get to market first, he said.
“Now that we have access to tools that allow you to manipulate the brain, not based just on a general region but on specific sub-populations of cells, the quest for new treatments is moving much faster,” he said.
