Discovering the Microbial Link Between Western Diet and Colorectal Cancer

Western-style diet, also known as the meat-sweet diet or standard American diet (SAD), may increase the risk of colorectal cancer through the intestinal microbiota, suggests a new study.





Western Diet May Up Colorectal Cancer Risk: Here's How

New research builds the case that a Western-style diet — rich in red and processed meat, sugar and refined grains/carbohydrates — is tied to higher risk of colorectal cancer through the intestinal microbiota.