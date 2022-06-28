Discovering the Microbial Link Between Western Diet and Colorectal Cancer

Western-style diet, also known as the meat-sweet diet or standard American diet (SAD), may increase the risk of colorectal cancer through the intestinal microbiota, suggests a new study.
Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital with collaborators looked at data from more than 134,000 participants from two U.S.-wide prospective cohort studies.
The team looked for bacterial strains carrying a distinct genetic island known as polyketide synthase (pks). Pks encodes an enzyme that has been shown to cause mutations in human cells. Overall, the team found that Western diet was associated with colorectal tumors containing high amounts of pks+ E. coli but not with tumors containing little to no amount of pks+ E. coli.
"These findings support our hypothesis that Western-style diets increase colorectal cancer risk through its effect on pks+ E. coli," said corresponding author Shuji Ogino, MD, PhD, MS, of the Program in Molecular Pathological Epidemiology in the Department of Pathology at the Brigham.
"This is the first study to link Western diet with specific pathogenic bacteria in cancer. Our next question is which component of western-style diet and lifestyle relates to colorectal cancer containing this bacterial species."
Source: Eurekalert