Discovering Hidden Autism Genes: The Power of Long-Read Genome Sequencing

Many autism-related genes remain unexplained. A new genome sequencing approach is now uncovering mutations that older methods could not see.
Researchers at the University of California San Diego have identified new genetic variants associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). They used long-read whole genome sequencing (LR-WGS). It is an emerging approach that reads large sections of the genome at once. This makes it easier for scientists to find new genetic variants. It also helps understand how genetic variants affect the function of a gene. The team found that, compared to traditional short-read approaches, LR-WGS enhanced the discovery of several categories of genetic variants.
The findings may pave the way for more accurate genetic tests. They could also enable new therapies targeting specific genetic mechanisms underlying ASD
Long-read genome sequencing improves detection and functional interpretation of structural and repeat variants in autism
What Is the ‘Missing Heritability’ in Autism?Despite significant progress in understanding the genetics of autism, a substantial portion of its genetic basis remains unexplained. This gap is what researchers call the "missing heritability.”
In their latest study, the researchers show that long-read sequencing can discover new gene mutations. These mutations were hidden from view when they used more traditional short-read sequencing technologies.
This is one of the first studies of autism to utilize this approach at scale.
“Long-read technologies are game changers in terms of the diverse functional information we can get from a single genome sequence,” said senior author Jonathan Sebat, professor of psychiatry and cellular and molecular medicine at the UC San Diego School of Medicine. “This technology can improve our understanding of the genetic basis of autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders, and may ultimately lead to better diagnostics and targeted therapies."
How Does Long-Read Sequencing Reveal Autism Mutations?Analyzing 267 genomes from families with autism, the study found:
- LR-WGS enhances the discovery of gene-disrupting structural variants, which are changes in genes. It also improves the detection of tandem repeats, which are repeated sections of DNA. The discovery rates increased by 33% and 38%, respectively, compared to traditional short-read sequencing.
- Some of the new mutations found are complex rearrangements of genes. These rearrangements can disrupt gene function. They may also contribute to the development of autism.
- The researchers analyzed data on genetic variants together with DNA methylation, which are small chemical modifications that regulate the activity of a gene. This helped them determine how mutations impact the function of a gene.
Can Long-Read Sequencing Explain Missing Autism Heritability?The researchers caution that though this study is the largest of its kind to date, even larger studies analyzing more genomes will be required. These studies will help estimate exactly how much of the missing heritability can now be explained with long reads.
Sebat hypothesizes that LR-WGS could double the amount of heritability explained by certain types of variants, such as tandem repeats and structural variants.
For now, the study offers new insights into the genetic origins of autism.
It also highlights the potential of LR-WGS to reveal complex genetic variations and their functional consequences with a single test.
- Long-read genome sequencing improves detection and functional interpretation of structural and repeat variants in autism - (https://www.cell.com/cell-genomics/fulltext/S2666-979X(26)00048-0?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS2666979X26000480%3Fshowall%3Dtrue)
