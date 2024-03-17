Discovering Brain Anomalies in Language Impairments in Children

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Georgetown University Medical Center neuroscientists identify abnormalities in the brain's movement-related area in children with developmental language impairments, potentially revolutionizing diagnosis and treatment ().The researchers investigated brain abnormalities in developmental language disorders. This condition, which impacts the development of various aspects of language, is about as common as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia, and more prevalent than autism.The scientists found that abnormalities occurred specifically in the anterior neostriatum within the basal ganglia, a structure found deep in the brain. They describe their findings inTo better understand why language impairments occur, the researchers analyzed the results of 22 articles examining brain structures in people with the disorder and then employed a new computational method to identify common patterns of abnormalities across the studies.They determined that thewith fewer abnormalities in all other parts of the brain.“We hope that by identifying the neural bases of developmental language difficulties we may help increase awareness of a major, but also rather unrecognized, disorder,” says the study’s lead author Michael T. Ullman, PhD, professor of neuroscience and director of the Brain and Language Laboratory at Georgetown University Medical Center.“We caution, however, that further research is necessary to understand exactly how the anterior neostriatum might lead to language difficulties.”Ullman says the findings underscore the potential utility of drugs known to improve movement impairments due to basal ganglia dysfunction, such as those that act on dopamine receptors.Interventions that encourage compensation by intact brain structures may also be useful. Additionally, basal ganglia abnormalities could serve as early biomarkers of an increased likelihood of developmental language problems.Such early warning signs could“Continuing research efforts to further understand the neurobiology of developmental language disorder, especially the role of the basal ganglia, could help the many children who are affected by these problems,” concludes Ullman.Source-Eurekalert