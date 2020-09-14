Dining Out Increases COVID-19 Risk

To assess close contact and community exposure of COVID-19, the researchers studied 154 adult case-patients from the US National Institutes of Health.These 154 positive test patients were diagnosed using RT-PCR tests. They were compared to 160 participants from the control group who showed symptoms but had a negative test result.People who had COVID-19 were twice as likely to have dined in a restaurant in the last 14 days.The other activities such as social gatherings, going to the salon, office, gym or shopping or using public transportation was common in people with or without COVID-19.The researchers found that close contact with COVID-19 patients and eating at pubs and restaurants can be an important risk-factor for SARS-CoV-2 infection. As masks cannot be worn during eating and drinking, it contributes to the spread of the infection.The study suggests that efforts should be made to reduce exposure to the virus in places where using masks and social distancing are difficult to maintain.The report also states that virus exposure in restaurants has been linked to direction, ventilation and intensity of airflow in the restaurant.The study's findings are limited as the question addressing dining did not differentiate between indoor and outdoor dining options and the question on going to a bar or a coffee shop did not differentiate on the venues or service delivery methods. These differences could represent different exposures.Source: Medindia