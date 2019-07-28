medindia

Digital Image Archive Aids Cancer Research

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 28, 2019 at 6:51 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An architecture image bio-bank to aid cancer research in the country has been created by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and Tata Medical Center (TMC).

On the success of the pilot project, it can be scaled up to a larger set of medical images.
Digital Image Archive Aids Cancer Research
Digital Image Archive Aids Cancer Research

Medical imagery can then be combined with AI to enable the reach of treatment to more people as well as provide targeted therapy based on individual symptoms.

Show Full Article


IIT Kharagpur, through the National Digital Library Initiative (NDLI) of the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD), has joined hands in initiating a pilot project on developing an image data bank for cancer patients, and the present focus is on radio oncology.

As a pilot, radiation oncology-related images are being banked within the NDLICHAVI RO project.

"The overarching aim is to build up a national bank of annotated images with a flexible query interface and link it with a pipeline of radiomic (extracting a large amount of features from radiographic medical images) services for furthering radiomic research in large image datasets," the official said in a statement.

Also, TMC has created a large repository of medical data and images of cancer patients including outcomes of treatment in many cases. It faced various challenges while building this system. The first and foremost was preserving the anonymity of patients as well as maintaining adequate referential integrity, a necessity for carrying out useful research.

A workshop titled "Structuring a Collaborative National Image Banking Program" supported by MHRD through the NDLI project was organised here on Friday at TMC to enhance the CHAVI project.

Several expert doctors from India, the US, the UK and specialists in the area of Computer Science from India participated in the panel discussions and presentations.

"We need more affordable solutions in India for cancer treatment, the majority of our patients are middle class and lower middle class and cannot afford genomic analysis. Image banking combined with predictive/prescriptive AI can enable us to identify signatures as a much more cost-effective alternative," Sanjoy Chatterjee, TMC, Kolkata said.

Talking about the unique project, Partha Pratim Chakrabarti from NDLI said: "The CHAVI project is the first of its kind. The objective of the National Digital Library of India is to make accessible material for doing research that normally could not have been done in India. With the CHAVI project, as a beginning, we have chosen cancer imaging database along with Tata Medical Centre because of their tremendous expertise".

"Cancer is one of the most dreaded diseases in our country. If we are able to create a very well defined, annotated database, it will help researchers as well as doctors to be able to do early, more accurate diagnosis and provide better treatment for our people which is a lot more cost-effective," he added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Mutations Boost Immunity: Advances in Cancer Research

Tumor-associated peptide mutations not only bind with immune antibodies, but can effectively provide cancer protection, (at least in animal models of the disease).

Fourth Cancer Treatment Identified: Nobel Prize Goes to 2 Cancer Researchers

James P. Allison of the US and Tasuku Honjo of Japan have won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Medicine for a pioneering approach to fight against cancer.

Quiz on Cancer

Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...

World Cancer Death Clock

World Cancer Death Clock is a dynamic calculator that constantly updates the number of people in the world dying due to various cancers.

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission

Epidemiologic studies indicate three broad yet distinct geographic patterns of transmission

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission 

What's New on Medindia

World Hepatitis Day - 'Find the Missing Millions'

Health Benefits of Pumpkin

Outcompeting Cancer Now a Reality
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive