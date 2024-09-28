Digital Health Boom: Australia`s Market Set for 8% Growth

Australia’s healthcare sector is witnessing a significant rise in demand for digital health solutions, driven largely by an aging population grappling with chronic and mental health conditions. As healthcare needs grow, digital platforms such as telehealth and remote monitoring are becoming essential to deliver more efficient and accessible care, leading to better patient outcomes. () In 2024, Australia accounted for approximately 12% of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) digital health market, underscoring the nation’s strong investment in healthcare technology and government-backed efforts to expand digital care services, particularly for elderly care.
Digital Health Revolution: Opportunities and Challenges in AustraliaKanchan Chauhan, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData, noted the increasing use of technologies like telehealth and digital health records, which are driving improved healthcare outcomes and streamlining service delivery. However, challenges such as limited digital literacy among certain patient groups and the need for stronger cybersecurity measures remain hurdles in the sector. Despite these, the growing use of digital healthcare tools continues to drive market growth.
In line with these trends, the Australian Department of Health and Aged Care has launched a program to implement telehealth services across 30 aged care homes, focusing on virtual nursing to improve patient care. Part of the 10-year Aged Care Data and Digital Strategy, the initiative aims to create a framework for delivering safe, high-quality virtual nursing, while exploring emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) in healthcare.
Additionally, a consortium of 15 Primary Health Networks has recently introduced a free telehealth training package for aged care staff, addressing service gaps, particularly in rural areas. These programs reflect Australia’s commitment to improving healthcare accessibility, especially for its aging population.
Key players driving this digital transformation include Teladoc Health, Siemens Healthineers, Cerner Corp, and Philips. Teladoc Health’s telehealth solutions, including the InTouch Vantage and VITA Remote Presence Robots, facilitate hospital care and remote monitoring.
Siemens’ HeartStart Telemedicine System provides real-time cardiac data transmission between emergency services and hospitals, while Philips continues to make significant strides with its virtual care solutions. Cerner’s electronic health records also play a pivotal role in advancing Australia’s digital healthcare infrastructure.
As the demand for digital healthcare solutions intensifies, Australia is poised to become a leading force in the APAC region’s digital health sector, driving advancements that will benefit both patients and healthcare providers alike.
