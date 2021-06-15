by Hannah Joy on  June 15, 2021 at 2:51 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Digital Eye Strain During Pandemic
Over 80 percent of respondents in the study have said that pandemic-prompted screen time has contributed to digital eye strain, reveals a new study.

In fact, two-thirds of respondents report experiencing some degree of eye discomfort every day and nearly a quarter say their eyes feel worse now than they did a year ago. All that is adding up to a new sense of urgency: 90 per cent say it's important to take care of their eyes -- starting now.

The VSP Vision Care survey also found that a quarter say their eyes feel worse now than before the pandemic.


Over half of the respondents report looking at a computer most of the day, every day, say the findings, adding that nearly 2 in 3 experience some degree of eye discomfort on a daily basis. Eighty per cent would be willing to schedule routine computer breaks to relieve digital eye strain, while roughly 1 in 5 prioritize paying regular visits to the eye doctor.

In the survey, more than half of respondents defined a "digital detox" as a break from screen time. However, there are other ways to relieve your eyes other than stepping away from screens completely:

Finding relief from digital eye strain: Digital eye strain can occur from prolonged and frequent use of screens, which engages our near vision, and exposes us to the blue light emitted by screens. Symptoms can appear as watery, dry, sore eyes, blurred vision and headaches. Although around 65 percent report experiencing eye discomfort on a daily basis, half of Americans sometimes miss their annual exam or never go, according to the survey.

Even if you have perfect vision, prolonged screen time -- pandemic-related or not -- can tire out your eyes. During an eye exam, your eye doctor may suggest a computer lens or a blue light-reducing, anti-reflective lens coating that can help reduce your exposure and combat digital eye strain. If you don't wear prescription glasses, non-prescription lenses with a blue light-reducing, anti-reflective coating can be used.

In the 20-20-20 rule, where every 20 minutes, you take 20 seconds to look at something 20 feet away. This will help to reset your focus and help your eyes feel less fatigued due to digital eye strain. Blinking more frequently also helps to relieve discomfort by moistening your eyes.

Keeping an eye out for kids: The survey found that more than half of parents are worried about the effects of their children's increased screen time. Men are more likely than women to be worried about their children's eyes and, when it comes to millennial dads, 6 in 10 are concerned about their children's vision due to increased screen time.

Eye care is health care, and through a comprehensive eye exam, an eye doctor can detect early signs of serious health conditions like diabetes and hypertension.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Online Classes, Work from Home Increase Digital Eye Strain Cases
Online gadgets have led to increased incidents of Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS) or digital eye strain, revealed experts.
READ MORE
Japanese Firm Introduces Glasses That Block Blue Light to Ease Digital Eye Strain
JINS eyewear introduces JINS screens that can block artificial blue light from electronic devices such as smartphones, which is the main cause of eye strain in humans.
READ MORE
Simple Ways to Protect Your Child's Eyes From Computer Eye Strain
Too much screen time can affect your child's eyesight and cause digital eye strain or computer eye strain. Spending more time in front of electronic devices such as televisions, computers, smartphones, laptops, e-readers, tablets, and gaming systems ...
READ MORE
COVID-19 Affects the Eyes
Sore eyes are more common in people with COVID-19, revealed new research.
READ MORE
Allergy Eye Drops
Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAIDs and corticosteroids. Eye drops are used to reduce allergies, eye infection and help healing.
READ MORE
Computer Related Injuries
Computer- related injury (CRI) is a cluster of work-related symptoms in computer users such as Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI), Work Related Upper Limb Disorder (WRULD), and Musculoskeletal Disorder (MSD)
READ MORE
Floppy Iris Syndrome
Floppy iris syndrome is associated with a high risk of complications following cataract surgery.
READ MORE
Nervous Tic
Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face
READ MORE
Routine Eye Examination
A comprehensive eye exam can take an hour or more, depending on the doctor and the number and complexity of tests required to fully evaluate vision and the health of the patient’s eyes.
READ MORE
Torticollis
Torticollis is abnormal tilted position of the head, with chin turned to the opposite side. It may occur at birth due to abnormal position in the womb. Neck or shoulder pain can also cause torticollis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

TorticollisNervous TicEyeComputer Related InjuriesVisionLASIK Surgery FactsAllergy Eye DropsRoutine Eye ExaminationQuiz On Eye DonationFloppy Iris Syndrome