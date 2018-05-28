Difference Between Two Neuropsychological Tests for Assessing Deficits in MS

Font : A- A+



New study by Kessler Foundation compared two neuropsychological tests for assessing learning in individuals with multiple sclerosis (MS). The article, "Comparing the Open Trial - Selective Reminding Test results with the California Learning Verbal Test II in Multiple Sclerosis" is published in Applied Neuropsychology: Adult.

Difference Between Two Neuropsychological Tests for Assessing Deficits in MS



This is the first study to compare the two tests in the same individuals with



‘On the Open Trial Selective Reminding Test, all participants were identified as impaired, while only 34 percent were similarly identified on the California Verbal Learning Test.’ Researchers administered the tests to 112 individuals with MS, 79 women and 33 men. Results showed clear differences in performance on the California Verbal Learning Test (CVLT-II) and the Open Trial Selective Reminding Test (OT-SRT). On the OT-SRT, all participants were identified as impaired, while only 34 percent were similarly identified on the CLV-TII. Differences in administration of the tests may explain this disparity. With the OT-SRT learning and memory are tested with minimal reliance on other cognitive abilities. With the CVLTII, reliance on other cognitive abilities is more prominent, likely affecting the testing results.



"It is essential that the neuropsychological assessment accurately pinpoint the deficits in MS," said Dr. Costa, the lead author. "This is fundamental to developing interventions to address these deficits, and tailoring cognitive rehabilitation programs for maximal outcomes in this population."







This is the first study to compare the two tests in the same individuals with



Researchers administered the tests to 112 individuals with MS, 79 women and 33 men. Results showed clear differences in performance on the California Verbal Learning Test (CVLT-II) and the Open Trial Selective Reminding Test (OT-SRT). On the OT-SRT, all participants were identified as impaired, while only 34 percent were similarly identified on the CLV-TII. Differences in administration of the tests may explain this disparity. With the OT-SRT learning and memory are tested with minimal reliance on other cognitive abilities. With the CVLTII, reliance on other cognitive abilities is more prominent, likely affecting the testing results.



"It is essential that the neuropsychological assessment accurately pinpoint the deficits in MS," said Dr. Costa, the lead author. "This is fundamental to developing interventions to address these deficits, and tailoring cognitive rehabilitation programs for maximal outcomes in this population."







Source: Eurekalert Advertisement This is the first study to compare the two tests in the same individuals with multiple sclerosis . The authors are Silvana L. Costa, PhD, John DeLuca, PhD, Kristen Costanza and Nancy Chiaravalloti, PhD of Kessler Foundation.Researchers administered the tests to 112 individuals with MS, 79 women and 33 men. Results showed clear differences in performance on the California Verbal Learning Test (CVLT-II) and the Open Trial Selective Reminding Test (OT-SRT). On the OT-SRT, all participants were identified as impaired, while only 34 percent were similarly identified on the CLV-TII. Differences in administration of the tests may explain this disparity. With the OT-SRT learning and memory are tested with minimal reliance on other cognitive abilities. With the CVLTII, reliance on other cognitive abilities is more prominent, likely affecting the testing results."It is essential that the neuropsychological assessment accurately pinpoint the deficits in MS," said Dr. Costa, the lead author. "This is fundamental to developing interventions to address these deficits, and tailoring cognitive rehabilitation programs for maximal outcomes in this population."This is the first study to compare the two tests in the same individuals with multiple sclerosis . The authors are Silvana L. Costa, PhD, John DeLuca, PhD, Kristen Costanza and Nancy Chiaravalloti, PhD of Kessler Foundation.Researchers administered the tests to 112 individuals with MS, 79 women and 33 men. Results showed clear differences in performance on the California Verbal Learning Test (CVLT-II) and the Open Trial Selective Reminding Test (OT-SRT). On the OT-SRT, all participants were identified as impaired, while only 34 percent were similarly identified on the CLV-TII. Differences in administration of the tests may explain this disparity. With the OT-SRT learning and memory are tested with minimal reliance on other cognitive abilities. With the CVLTII, reliance on other cognitive abilities is more prominent, likely affecting the testing results."It is essential that the neuropsychological assessment accurately pinpoint the deficits in MS," said Dr. Costa, the lead author. "This is fundamental to developing interventions to address these deficits, and tailoring cognitive rehabilitation programs for maximal outcomes in this population."Source: Eurekalert