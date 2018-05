Difference Between Two Neuropsychological Tests for Assessing Deficits in MS

Font : A- A+



New study by Kessler Foundation compared two neuropsychological tests for assessing learning in individuals with multiple sclerosis (MS). The article, "Comparing the Open Trial - Selective Reminding Test results with the California Learning Verbal Test II in Multiple Sclerosis" is published in Applied Neuropsychology: Adult.

Difference Between Two Neuropsychological Tests for Assessing Deficits in MS



This is the first study to compare the two tests in the same individuals with



‘On the Open Trial Selective Reminding Test, all participants were identified as impaired, while only 34 percent were similarly identified on the California Verbal Learning Test.’ Researchers administered the tests to 112 individuals with MS, 79 women and 33 men. Results showed clear differences in performance on the California Verbal Learning Test (CVLT-II) and the Open Trial Selective Reminding Test (OT-SRT). On the OT-SRT, all participants were identified as impaired, while only 34 percent were similarly identified on the CLV-TII. Differences in administration of the tests may explain this disparity. With the OT-SRT learning and memory are tested with minimal reliance on other cognitive abilities. With the CVLTII, reliance on other cognitive abilities is more prominent, likely affecting the testing results.



"It is essential that the neuropsychological assessment accurately pinpoint the deficits in MS," said Dr. Costa, the lead author. "This is fundamental to developing interventions to address these deficits, and tailoring cognitive rehabilitation programs for maximal outcomes in this population."







This is the first study to compare the two tests in the same individuals with



Researchers administered the tests to 112 individuals with MS, 79 women and 33 men. Results showed clear differences in performance on the California Verbal Learning Test (CVLT-II) and the Open Trial Selective Reminding Test (OT-SRT). On the OT-SRT, all participants were identified as impaired, while only 34 percent were similarly identified on the CLV-TII. Differences in administration of the tests may explain this disparity. With the OT-SRT learning and memory are tested with minimal reliance on other cognitive abilities. With the CVLTII, reliance on other cognitive abilities is more prominent, likely affecting the testing results.



"It is essential that the neuropsychological assessment accurately pinpoint the deficits in MS," said Dr. Costa, the lead author. "This is fundamental to developing interventions to address these deficits, and tailoring cognitive rehabilitation programs for maximal outcomes in this population."







Source: Eurekalert Advertisement This is the first study to compare the two tests in the same individuals with multiple sclerosis . The authors are Silvana L. Costa, PhD, John DeLuca, PhD, Kristen Costanza and Nancy Chiaravalloti, PhD of Kessler Foundation.Researchers administered the tests to 112 individuals with MS, 79 women and 33 men. Results showed clear differences in performance on the California Verbal Learning Test (CVLT-II) and the Open Trial Selective Reminding Test (OT-SRT). On the OT-SRT, all participants were identified as impaired, while only 34 percent were similarly identified on the CLV-TII. Differences in administration of the tests may explain this disparity. With the OT-SRT learning and memory are tested with minimal reliance on other cognitive abilities. With the CVLTII, reliance on other cognitive abilities is more prominent, likely affecting the testing results."It is essential that the neuropsychological assessment accurately pinpoint the deficits in MS," said Dr. Costa, the lead author. "This is fundamental to developing interventions to address these deficits, and tailoring cognitive rehabilitation programs for maximal outcomes in this population."This is the first study to compare the two tests in the same individuals with multiple sclerosis . The authors are Silvana L. Costa, PhD, John DeLuca, PhD, Kristen Costanza and Nancy Chiaravalloti, PhD of Kessler Foundation.Researchers administered the tests to 112 individuals with MS, 79 women and 33 men. Results showed clear differences in performance on the California Verbal Learning Test (CVLT-II) and the Open Trial Selective Reminding Test (OT-SRT). On the OT-SRT, all participants were identified as impaired, while only 34 percent were similarly identified on the CLV-TII. Differences in administration of the tests may explain this disparity. With the OT-SRT learning and memory are tested with minimal reliance on other cognitive abilities. With the CVLTII, reliance on other cognitive abilities is more prominent, likely affecting the testing results."It is essential that the neuropsychological assessment accurately pinpoint the deficits in MS," said Dr. Costa, the lead author. "This is fundamental to developing interventions to address these deficits, and tailoring cognitive rehabilitation programs for maximal outcomes in this population."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

by Anjali Aryamvally on May 28, 2018 at 12:19 PM Research News