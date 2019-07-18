medindia

Dietician’s Guide to Quit Sugar in Your Diet

by Mary Selvaraj on  July 18, 2019 at 12:24 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Suggestions from dieticians to give up sugar are plenty. Sugar has empty calories and not nutrient-dense. It has a low satiety value compared to protein or fat leaving us asking for more. Replacing sugar with fruits is the best bet. Side-effects of quitting sugar are withdrawal symptoms that lead to positive effects later on.
Dietician’s Guide to Quit Sugar in Your Diet
Dietician’s Guide to Quit Sugar in Your Diet

From birthday cakes to Thanksgiving pie to cold summer treats, every holiday, season or special occasion harkens mouth-watering memories of a favorite confectionery craving.

Show Full Article


But what if you're trying to get healthy by shutting down the sugar in your diet?

Samantha Coogan — director of UNLV's Didactic Program in Nutrition & Dietetics and president of the Nevada Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics — explains how putting a halt on sweet treats affects the body.

How does the body react when you cease the sugar in your diet, and how long do symptoms last?

When you cut out sugar, you'll be cutting out a boatload of empty, useless calories, which should help with weight loss — as long as you don't replace those sugar calories with other empty calories!

Replacing sugar with things like fiber and protein will increase your satiety values, allowing you to feel fuller for longer while reducing your overall caloric intake. Sugar has a very low satiety value and causes sharp spikes and dips in blood sugar, causing you to feel that "shaky" sensation and almost ravenous levels of hunger soon after consumption.

Sugar is quite addictive, so some may experience withdrawal symptoms. It sounds silly, but it's true: When your body becomes accustomed to certain substances, removing that substance essentially leaves your body in a state of shock. It will cause some uncomfortable moments such as headaches, stomach upset, or disruption in bowel activity as your body starts to reset itself. Withdrawal symptoms could last anywhere from a few days to two week.

Once you get past the immediate withdrawal, what can you expect?

Once you weather the initial withdrawal symptoms — if they even occur — your overall energy should improve in all areas of your life. For example, you may notice your:

  • Hair, skin and nails start to improve
    • <
  • Cravings change drastically (once you remove sugar for enough time, you start to miss it less and less)
  • Performance in the gym improves and you'll recover from workouts more quickly and potentially reduce your risk for injury
  • Productivity at work should improve and you'll need fewer sick days
  • Belly fat decreases because your body won't have any excess sugar to store as fat in your adipose tissue
  • Sleep cycles become longer and more consistent (sugar can negatively affect your REM sleep if your body is constantly searching for its next fix)


It may be a harsh comparison, but think about how drug addicts live on a day-to-day basis. Work is either low quality or non-existent; workouts are either minimal intensity, or again non-existent; and their sleep patterns are constantly disturbed without ever feeling fully rested. Sugar is an addictive substance for some people, so it really is necessary to approach it in a similar manner to drug/alcohol detoxification.

How do you get through the withdrawal stage without backsliding?

You can get through the withdrawals by upping your water intake, or by chewing on gum or snacking on fruit for a sweet sensation without all the artificial sugar. Just give your mind and mouth something else to think about when a sugar craving approaches.

Sugar often makes us feel lethargic, fatigued and begging for more, which also takes a toll on the body. Some people may feel the positive effects of a sugar-free diet right away, while others may take a little longer. If you experience withdrawal symptoms, you may not even realize the benefits that are happening at the same time during that two-week period.

When do these positive changes start?

Everyone's body is different, but for some people it's possible to start to see, taste and feel changes in as early as three days. Fruit may start to taste sweet again — almost like candy — because your taste receptors have been given a chance to relax and stop searching for that sugar. Your sweetness tolerance starts to reduce in only a few days as well. The higher your sugar tolerance was, the longer it may take for naturally sweetened foods to taste as sweet as before. You may even find that certain foods are almost too sweet for your new preference.

Again, every person and body is different. Many factors — such as genetics, presence of or risk factors for certain chronic diseases and conditions, physical activity level, carb/sugar sensitivity, age, gender — may play a role in how, and how long, your body reacts to the removal of sugar.



Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Say No to Sugar: Schools in London to be Sugar-Free by 2022

Are you ready to say no to sugar? Eating too many sugary drinks and sweet foods can put kids at a higher risk for developing tooth decay and childhood obesity. Hence, Health authorities urge schools in London to be 'sugar-free' by 2022.

Fussy-eating Toddlers Tend to Eat More Sugary Foods as They Grow

What happens when your fussy-eating toddler becomes a teenager? Little picky eaters may tend to eat more sugary foods such as chocolate, sweets, and cookies as they grow older.

Natural Sugar in Fruits Better Than Added Sugar in Doughnuts

Natural sugar Vs. Added Sugar: Too much sugar is bad for your health. However, eating natural fruit sugar is better than added sugar in doughnuts.

Sugar Tax and Prominent Labels can Reduce Sugar Consumption: Study

Taxes on sugary products and front-of-package labels can help reduce sugar consumption and promote healthy food and beverage choices among consumers.

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Macrobiotic Diet

Macrobiotics is an Oriental theory that lays down guidelines for promoting wellbeing and longevity through systematic diet consisting mainly of whole grains and beans.

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Macrobiotic Diet 

What's New on Medindia

New Treatment Option Identified for Serious Heart Condition

Metabolic Syndrome and Living Healthy - Interview With Dr. Usha Sriram at ISPEN 2019

Human Pancreas-on-a-Chip: A Novel Innovation for Studying Diseases

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive