Dietary Nucleic Acids and Their Role in Cancer Prevention

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Suppression of Ehrlich ascites tumor cell proliferation via G1 arrest induced by dietary nucleic acid-derived nucleosides



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Guanosine from salmon and yeast DNA may stop cancer cells from growing. #DNA #cancer #healthyfood #medindia’

Suppression of Ehrlich ascites tumor cell proliferation via G1 arrest induced by dietary nucleic acid-derived nucleosides - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0305775)

All living things have nucleic acids. When people eat food containing nucleic acids, they get incorporated into the body.According to research by associate professor Akiko Kojima-Yuasa of the Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology at Osaka Metropolitan University and colleagues published in, the compounds found in these acids may prevent the formation of cancer cells ().It has been demonstrated that eating food containing nucleic acids strengthens the immune system and helps prevent certain diseases. These beneficial effects are mostly caused by the nucleotides and nucleosides that are produced during the digestion of the acids.Professor Kojima-Yuasa’s team used compounds of nucleic acids derived from salmon milt DNA and torula yeast RNA and showed that chemical compounds like guanosine could prevent the proliferation of certain cancer cells in laboratory rats. The compounds stopped the cells from starting their replication phase.“Our research provides a new perspective on the physiological functions of nucleic acids derived from food,” Professor Kojima-Yuasa explained. “We hold hope that this will be a crucial step toward cancer prevention.”Source-Eurekalert