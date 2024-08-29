About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Dietary Nucleic Acids and Their Role in Cancer Prevention

by Swethapriya Sampath on Aug 29 2024 4:41 PM

Dietary Nucleic Acids and Their Role in Cancer Prevention
All living things have nucleic acids. When people eat food containing nucleic acids, they get incorporated into the body.
According to research by associate professor Akiko Kojima-Yuasa of the Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology at Osaka Metropolitan University and colleagues published in PLOS ONE, the compounds found in these acids may prevent the formation of cancer cells (1 Trusted Source
Suppression of Ehrlich ascites tumor cell proliferation via G1 arrest induced by dietary nucleic acid-derived nucleosides

Go to source).

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.
It has been demonstrated that eating food containing nucleic acids strengthens the immune system and helps prevent certain diseases. These beneficial effects are mostly caused by the nucleotides and nucleosides that are produced during the digestion of the acids.

Professor Kojima-Yuasa’s team used compounds of nucleic acids derived from salmon milt DNA and torula yeast RNA and showed that chemical compounds like guanosine could prevent the proliferation of certain cancer cells in laboratory rats. The compounds stopped the cells from starting their replication phase.

“Our research provides a new perspective on the physiological functions of nucleic acids derived from food,” Professor Kojima-Yuasa explained. “We hold hope that this will be a crucial step toward cancer prevention.”

Non-Communicable Diseases
Non-Communicable Diseases
Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are a group of chronic non-infectious diseases which include Cardiovascular Diseases, Chronic Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes Mellitus and Cancer. They contribute to the maximum number of deaths globally.
Reference:
  1. Suppression of Ehrlich ascites tumor cell proliferation via G1 arrest induced by dietary nucleic acid-derived nucleosides - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0305775)


Source-Eurekalert
Test Your Knowledge on Genetics
Test Your Knowledge on Genetics
Genetics is the branch of science that deals with the study of genes, heredity and variation among all living things. Major strides have been made in the field of genetics and it finds numerous applications in modern ...

Recommended Readings
Latest Genetics & Stem Cells News
View All
Advertisement