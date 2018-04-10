medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Diet Rich in Fried, Processed Foods May Up Hypertension Risk in Black Americans

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 4, 2018 at 11:39 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Eating a diet that contains high amounts of fried and processed foods may increase the risk of developing high blood pressure in black Americans, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Diet Rich in Fried, Processed Foods May Up Hypertension Risk in Black Americans
Diet Rich in Fried, Processed Foods May Up Hypertension Risk in Black Americans

New findings suggest that diet is a major contributor for the increased risk of hypertension in black compared to white Americans. The results are part of the Reasons for Geographic and Racial Differences in Stroke (REGARDS) study, which looks at the incidence of stroke in approximately 30,000 individuals. The study is funded by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), a part of the National Institutes of Health.

"This study addresses a lead cause of racial disparity in mortality and identifies potential lifestyle changes that could reduce racial disparities in both stroke and heart disease," said Claudia Moy, Ph.D., NINDS program director and one of the study authors.

In the study, led by George Howard, Dr.P.H., a biostatistics professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, researchers studied individuals over the age of 45 over a period of 10 years and looked to identify risk factors associated with the higher likelihood of developing high blood pressure in the study participants.

"The majority of disparities we see in the health of black versus white Americans are cardiovascular in nature," said Dr. Howard, "and of these, all are tied to an increase in high blood pressure."

For both men and women, a diet composed of high amounts of fried and processed foods and sweetened beverages was the greatest factor associated with why blacks are at a greater risk of developing high blood pressure compared to whites.

For both men and women, other important factors included salt intake and education level. For women, additional factors contributing to the racial difference in high blood pressure included obesity and waist size.

"One of the main factors affecting the difference between the black and white population is cardiovascular disease, and the increased risk of high blood pressure among black Americans could help explain why their life expectancy is four years shorter than that of whites," said Dr. Howard.

"Understanding how we can prevent this increased risk of hypertension in blacks is critical for reducing health disparities among the black population."

The researchers hope that these findings could be applied to reduce the prevalence of hypertension and thus the risk of stroke and heart attack in the black American population. This study suggests that lifestyle changes, particularly changes in diet, could help reduce the disparities seen in black versus white Americans.

"The best way to treat high blood pressure is to prevent it from occurring in the first place," said Dr. Howard.

The REGARDS study includes more than 30,000 black and white Americans, approximately half of whom live in the Stroke Belt, an area in the southeastern United States where the rate of stroke mortality is higher than the rest of the country. Of these, 6,897 participants, 1,807 black and 5,090 white, were analyzed for this study.

In 2016, the NINDS launched a stroke prevention campaign called Mind Your Risks, which is designed to educate people aged 45-65 about the link between uncontrolled high blood pressure and the risk of having a stroke or developing dementia later in life.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

High Blood Pressure

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Using Olive or Sunflower Oil Prevents Heart Disease from Fried Foods

Using Olive or Sunflower Oil Prevents Heart Disease from Fried Foods

A Spanish study suggests that there exists no link between fried foods and increased risk for heart disease when olive or sunflower oil as the cooking medium.

Interaction of Fried Foods With Genes to Influence Body Weight Found by Experts

Interaction of Fried Foods With Genes to Influence Body Weight Found by Experts

Eating fried foods more than four times a week had twice the effect on body mass index for people with higher genetic risk scores compared to those with lower scores, as shown in a study.

Deep-fried Foods Up Prostate Cancer Risk

Deep-fried Foods Up Prostate Cancer Risk

Consuming deep-fried foods such as French fries, fried chicken and doughnut is linked to an increased risk of prostate cancer, finds study.

Atkins Diet

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Food Additives

Food Additives

A food additive is a non-nutritive substance added deliberately to any food product to improve its color, texture, flavor or shelf life

Low Carbohydrate Diet

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Calorie Diet

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

Processed Foods

Processed Foods

Processed or convenience foods require less time and energy for food preparation. Most of the processed foods are healthy with nutritional values.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Processed Foods Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Food Additives 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Galcanezumab-gnlm for Migraine Prevention

Galcanezumab-gnlm for Migraine Prevention

Galcanezumab-gnlm injection is a prescription medicine used for the preventive treatment of ...

 Munch On Crunchy Corn!

Munch On Crunchy Corn!

The infamously hard to digest corn actually holds unbelievable health benefits and is important ...

 Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Peaches are juicy fruits that are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other compounds ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive