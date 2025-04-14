Diet Quality Declines With Isolation in Older Women

Older Canadian women who remain socially isolated over time are more likely to have poorer diets, especially lower fruit and vegetable intake.



Persistently isolated older Canadian women are more likely to consume fewer fruits and vegetables than recommended, resulting in a lower overall diet quality, according to a study led by the University of British Columbia.Researchers used data from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA), which tracked 30,097 adults over six years, to examine how long-term social patterns impacted eating habits.“We know social isolation reduces life expectancy, but most studies capture it at a single point,” said Dr. Annalijn Conklin, senior author and associate professor at UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences. “We wanted to understand the effects of persistent or changing isolation over time.”Published in Nutrients, the study also looked at the range of social activities participants engaged in, such as visiting friends, volunteering, attending club meetings or educational events or playing sports.Women who enjoyed a variety of these activities were more likely to maintain a healthier diet, while those who engaged in fewer, or stopped altogether, showed declines.“Different activities provide unique social, cognitive or physical stimulation that can support better eating habits,” said Dr. Conklin. “It’s not just staying busy; it’s staying meaningfully connected across a variety of settings.”Interestingly, women who became socially active after a period of isolation still experienced a decline in diet quality by the six-year mark.“The type of activity probably matters,” said Dr. Conklin. “Some settings—like poker or bridge—may increase snacking or alcohol consumption, and so transitioning to social activity may actually end up posing dietary risks.”This research adds to a growing body of work from the Conklin Lab, including recent studies on social isolation and diversity in older Canadians and the lack of high-quality research on gender and changes in social ties as determinants of hypertension.“Our study is one of the first to look at how social variety plays a role in long-term well-being,” said Dr. Conklin. “Results highlight the broader social determinants of women’s health. Older women, who often play multiple roles—as a partner, a mother, a community organiser—are particularly vulnerable when those connections fade.”As Canada’s population ages, Dr. Conklin believes these insights can help shape more effective public health initiatives.“I hope this work informs social prescribing and care models for older adults. It’s not enough to tell people to ‘get out more.’ We need to understand which activities actually support healthy habits and tailor advice for women and men accordingly,” said Dr. Conklin.Source-Eurekalert